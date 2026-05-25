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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As Optimism Lights Up Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As Optimism Lights Up Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Markets closed strong with Sensex above 76,500 and Nifty over 24,000, driven by broad-based buying across sectors, rupee strength, and positive global cues supporting overall investor optimism.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 15:45 IST

Stock Market Today: Markets wrapped the session in a pretty full “green mode” kind of vibe, with bulls clearly taking charge. Sensex shot up by 1,070-plus points to 76,488, and Nifty calmly climbed back above 24,000, like it never really left. Also, the rupee seemed in agreement with everything, strengthening to 95.23 per dollar, higher by 47 paise. But what was the real highlight here? Not just a couple of stocks, it was more of a broad rally across the board. Autos, banks, PSU names, and realty all moved higher, hinting at a solid market mood. Eicher Motors, L&T, and Bajaj Finance led the charge, while ONGC and Max Healthcare ended up a bit softer, under mild pressure. Even midcaps and smallcaps did not fall behind; they quietly tagged along with the uptrend. So yeah, it was one of those days where optimism did most of the work in trading.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Currency Check: Indian rupee ended stronger at 95.23 per dollar, gaining 47 paise from Friday’s close of 95.70.

Sector-wise Performance

You Might Be Interested In
  • Auto: Strong gains led by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
  • Banking (PSU & Private): Broad-based buying across major lenders
  • Oil & Gas: Healthy upside on improved sentiment
  • Realty: Steady gains with risk-on mood
  • Other sectors: All sectoral indices ended in the green, up 1–2%

Broader Market

  • Nifty Midcap: Up 0.9%
  • Nifty Smallcap: Up 1.4%

Stock Market Today At Closing 

Markets@3: Sensex & Nifty Update

  • Sensex: +1062.67 points (1.41%) at 76,478.02
  • Nifty: +311.95 points (1.32%) at 24,031.25

Indian markets rallied strongly, with Sensex crossing 76,400 and Nifty reclaiming 24,000, driven by broad-based buying, strong sentiment, and renewed optimism across key sectors and investor activity.

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

  • Sensex: 76,549.82, +1,134.47 (1.50%)
  • Nifty: 24,049.55, +330.25 (1.39%)

Markets showed strong upward signs as Sensex surged past 76,500 and Nifty reclaimed 24,000, driven by positive sentiment, broad-based buying, and renewed investor confidence across sectors.

    Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

    • EICHERMOT
    • ADANIENT
    • BAJFINANCE
    • TMPV
    • LT
    • HDFCBANK
    • BAJAJFINSV
    • SBIN

    Top Losers In Stock Market Today

    • MAXHEALTH
    • ONGC
    • HINDALCO
    • INFY
    • BAJAJ-AUTO
    • NESTLEIND
    • HINDUNILVR

    (With Inputs)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

    Also Read: Who Was Toshifumi Suzuki? The Father Of Japan’s Konbini Culture…

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    Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As Optimism Lights Up Dalal Street
    Tags: auto stocksbanking rallyhome-hero-pos-4market news Indiamidcap smallcap gainsNifty 24000PSU bankssector wise performanceSensex closingstock market todayTop Gainers LosersUS Iran deal sentiment

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