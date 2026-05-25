Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As Optimism Lights Up Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Markets wrapped the session in a pretty full “green mode” kind of vibe, with bulls clearly taking charge. Sensex shot up by 1,070-plus points to 76,488, and Nifty calmly climbed back above 24,000, like it never really left. Also, the rupee seemed in agreement with everything, strengthening to 95.23 per dollar, higher by 47 paise. But what was the real highlight here? Not just a couple of stocks, it was more of a broad rally across the board. Autos, banks, PSU names, and realty all moved higher, hinting at a solid market mood. Eicher Motors, L&T, and Bajaj Finance led the charge, while ONGC and Max Healthcare ended up a bit softer, under mild pressure. Even midcaps and smallcaps did not fall behind; they quietly tagged along with the uptrend. So yeah, it was one of those days where optimism did most of the work in trading.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Currency Check: Indian rupee ended stronger at 95.23 per dollar, gaining 47 paise from Friday’s close of 95.70.

Sector-wise Performance

Auto: Strong gains led by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Banking (PSU & Private): Broad-based buying across major lenders

Oil & Gas: Healthy upside on improved sentiment

Realty: Steady gains with risk-on mood

Other sectors: All sectoral indices ended in the green, up 1–2%

Broader Market

Nifty Midcap: Up 0.9%

Nifty Smallcap: Up 1.4%

Stock Market Today At Closing

Markets@3: Sensex & Nifty Update Sensex: +1062.67 points (1.41%) at 76,478.02

Nifty: +311.95 points (1.32%) at 24,031.25 Indian markets rallied strongly, with Sensex crossing 76,400 and Nifty reclaiming 24,000, driven by broad-based buying, strong sentiment, and renewed optimism across key sectors and investor activity. STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM) Sensex: 76,549.82, +1,134.47 (1.50%)

Nifty: 24,049.55, +330.25 (1.39%) Markets showed strong upward signs as Sensex surged past 76,500 and Nifty reclaimed 24,000, driven by positive sentiment, broad-based buying, and renewed investor confidence across sectors. Top Gainers In Stock Market Today EICHERMOT

ADANIENT

BAJFINANCE

TMPV

LT

HDFCBANK

BAJAJFINSV

SBIN Top Losers In Stock Market Today MAXHEALTH

ONGC

HINDALCO

INFY

BAJAJ-AUTO

NESTLEIND

HINDUNILVR (With Inputs) (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.) Also Read: Who Was Toshifumi Suzuki? The Father Of Japan’s Konbini Culture…