Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As Optimism Lights Up Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Markets wrapped the session in a pretty full “green mode” kind of vibe, with bulls clearly taking charge. Sensex shot up by 1,070-plus points to 76,488, and Nifty calmly climbed back above 24,000, like it never really left. Also, the rupee seemed in agreement with everything, strengthening to 95.23 per dollar, higher by 47 paise. But what was the real highlight here? Not just a couple of stocks, it was more of a broad rally across the board. Autos, banks, PSU names, and realty all moved higher, hinting at a solid market mood. Eicher Motors, L&T, and Bajaj Finance led the charge, while ONGC and Max Healthcare ended up a bit softer, under mild pressure. Even midcaps and smallcaps did not fall behind; they quietly tagged along with the uptrend. So yeah, it was one of those days where optimism did most of the work in trading.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Currency Check: Indian rupee ended stronger at 95.23 per dollar, gaining 47 paise from Friday’s close of 95.70.
Sector-wise Performance
- Auto: Strong gains led by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
- Banking (PSU & Private): Broad-based buying across major lenders
- Oil & Gas: Healthy upside on improved sentiment
- Realty: Steady gains with risk-on mood
- Other sectors: All sectoral indices ended in the green, up 1–2%
Broader Market
- Nifty Midcap: Up 0.9%
- Nifty Smallcap: Up 1.4%
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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