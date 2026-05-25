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Home > India News > Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts

Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts

A rape case has been registered in Tripura, where a 14-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a six-year-old. Read on to know all the details.

Tripura rape (IMAGE: X)
Tripura rape (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 15:25 IST

TRIPURA CRIME: A Class 9 boy has been arrested for allegedly luring a six-year-old girl, his neighbour, with flowers at his home and raping her in Tripura’s Khowai district. The incident occurred on Saturday when the girl was at her home with her older sister, with their parents gone to the fields. The 14-year-old boy, as per reports, took the girl to his home under the guise of presenting her with some flowers. When her parents returned, she complained of pain in her private parts. Then her mother noticed the bruises, black and red, all over her body, according to the girl’s family complaint. 

Minor’s father reveals shocking details

As per NDTV, the father revealed, “When my wife asked her, she told her what had happened, and in the night when I came back around 11 PM after selling vegetables, my wife informed me about it, in the morning, the family of the accused came to know about it, and they requested us for pardon of their son, the father of the girl told her.” 

“My daughter’s suffering right now. She’s still just a little girl. She’d only just started school, and now she’s been hurt so badly,” her father said. “The day after it happened, people from the area caught the accused, handed him over to the police, and officers arrested him under the POCSO Act.

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Speaking about the case, Sub-Inspector Sampa Das said, “We got information about the rape of a minor. Right after that, we registered the case and began our investigation. We spoke with the survivor and have the accused in custody. The survivor has already gone for a medical exam. We’ll handle things according to the POCSO Act.”

Another rape case reported in Tripura: 42-year-old man arrested

A 42-year-old man was arrested on charges of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter in a village of Sepahijala district in Tripura on Saturday. The accused man was booked under section 06 of the POCSO Act and section 64(f)(m)/65(1)351 (2) of BNS at a local police station on Friday after a complaint filed by a relative of the rape-survivor on Monday, police sources said.

According to police, the rape-survivor confided to her relative on May 19 that she was repeatedly raped by her stepfather, and he asked her not to tell anyone about the case to anybody else.

After the complaint was registered by the complainant on May 22, the police arrested the accused on Saturday. “The man was the stepfather of the girl, and he was arrested today”, said a police officer, who did not wish to be named. Total cases of crime against women last year in the state stood at 667, and there were 426 arrests.

MUST READ: Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’    

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Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts
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Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts
Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts
Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts
Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old After Luring Her With Flowers, Minor Complained About Pain In Private Parts

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