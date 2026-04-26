Tripura Incident: Daily Wage Worker Killed in Soil Collapse, Leaves Family Devastated

A 45-year-old daily wage labourer died after a sudden soil cave-in buried him in Tripura’s Rajnagar assembly constituency, leaving his family grieving and uncertain about the future.



The deceased, identified as Ratan Bhowmik, was a resident of the Ekinpur area under Siddhinagar Tehsil. According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday when Bhowmik was digging soil at his residence. In a sudden turn of events, a portion of the earth caved in, completely trapping him underneath.



Upon receiving information, Disaster Management officials, led by DCM Sanjay Shil, along with sub-divisional administration personnel, rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. A dredger from the Public Works Department was deployed to remove the debris. After several efforts, Bhowmik was pulled out from under the soil, but he was found dead.



His body has been sent to Nihar Nagar Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination.



Bhowmik, a poor labourer by profession, was the sole breadwinner of his family. His untimely demise has left his family in a state of helplessness. His wife broke down at the site, inconsolable over the loss. The couple has two children–a son studying in Class V and a daughter in Class XII–raising concerns about their future and continuation of education.



Officials present at the scene assured that necessary assistance would be extended to the bereaved family as per government norms. DCM Sanjay Shil expressed condolences and stated that steps would be taken to provide support during this difficult time. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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