Why Is Ather Energy Share Price Falling Today? Board To Consider Fundraising Proposal On June 12

Ather Energy Share Price Today: Shares of Ather Energy were under pressure on Thursday after the electric scooter maker told exchanges that its board will meet on June 12 to consider raising fresh capital. The development comes just over a month after the company’s stock market debut and shows Ather is looking at other funding routes to finance its next phase of growth. The proposed fundraising could help the company shore up its expansion plans, invest in technology, scale up manufacturing capacities and deepen its footprint in India’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. But the company has not yet said how much money it intends to raise.

Ather Energy’s share price today was at Rs 1,027.55, down 1.45 per cent from the previous close, as of 3.20 PM IST on June 11. Investors will now be keenly watching the outcome of Friday’s board meeting for clarity on the size, structure and purpose of the proposed fundraising exercise.

Why Are Ather Energy Shares Down Today?

The Ather Energy stock traded in the red on June 11, ahead of its board meeting on June 12, tomorrow, to discuss a fundraising proposal. Markets typically remain tepid in response to news of raising capital via equities or convertible securities, as raising capital can result in dilution of shareholders’ stakes.

The company has not disclosed the size of the fundraising plan yet, and the uncertainty related to fundraising appears to have negatively impacted the sentiment. Shares of Ather Energy declined by 1.45% at Rs 1,027.55 in the afternoon trade.

Board to Consider Several Fundraising Opportunities

Ather Energy said it will consider, along with others, a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares, FCCBs, NCDs or warrants, or any other instruments that are convertible or exchangeable into equity shares, the company said in an exchange filing. The shares would be denominated in Indian rupees or in foreign currency, to be determined as approved by the board of directors.

There Are Various Routes On The Table

Ather said the fund-raising exercise can use various routes allowed under market regulations.

The options being considered are a public issue, rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), private placement, preferential allotment or a combination of these. The final structure will be subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, where required, and will be dependent on the board’s decision.

The company also said that the issuance, if approved, could be done in one or more tranches.

Why Is Ather Looking To Raise Fresh Capital

The fundraising proposal is coming at a time when the competition in India’s electric two-wheeler market is becoming more intense. Companies are ploughing money into product development, charging infrastructure, battery technology, retail expansion and customer acquisition to grab the market. New capital will give Ather more financial breathing space to pursue growth avenues in a competitive space.

Founded by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather has grown to become one of India’s largest premium electric scooter brands, competing with traditional carmakers and new-age EV startups alike.

Trading Window Still Closed

Ather further informed the exchanges about the closure of the trading window for trading in the securities of the company following the announcement of the fundraising.

The restriction will continue until the announcement of the outcome of the board meeting and thereafter for a period of 48 hours in terms of SEBI regulations on insider trading and the internal compliance code of the company.

What Investors Need To Know

The fundraising proposal itself is not unusual for a recently listed growth company, but the key questions remain unanswered. How much capital does Ather want to raise? Which route will it choose, and how will the funds be used?

Those details likely won’t be known until after the June 12 board meeting and any regulatory filings that follow.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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