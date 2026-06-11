‘Didi Stood With Me’: Why Shatrughan Sinha Is Standing Firm With Mamata Banerjee Despite TMC Turmoil

In light of all the speculations regarding internal issues between members of the Trinamool Congress, the actor turned politician, Shatrughan Sinha, has clarified his position. Speculation arose when it became evident that he had been one of the recipients who signed the letter written to the Lok Sabha Speaker by some Trinamool MPs referred to as “rebels”. The speculations got further fueled when Shatrughan Sinha congratulated the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for completing twelve years as India’s Prime Minister through an X post.

In his social media post, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation hon’ble PM @narendramodi best wishes on completing 12 years in office, perhaps the longest tenure, ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!” The post attracted attention not only because it praised the Prime Minister but also because he tagged Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in it, sparking fresh political speculation.

Standing firmly with Mamata Banerjee despite growing speculation

Reports say that as discussions around his political future gained momentum, Shatrughan Sinha moved quickly to dismiss reports linking him to the camp led by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. He strongly denied being part of any rebel faction within the Trinamool Congress and said many incorrect claims were being made about him.

“Too many things have been said about me. Some are saying that I am part of the rebel group. All this is not true,” he said. The veteran politician then explained why his loyalty remains with Mamata Banerjee despite the ongoing turmoil. According to Shatrughan Sinha, the Trinamool Congress chief supported him during some of the most difficult phases of his political career, and he intends to return that support.

Why the Asansol MP says he will never leave Didi

According to reports, making his position even clearer, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Mamata Banerjee stood with me during bad times. I will stand with her during tough times.” The statement is a direct explanation for his continued loyalty when the seeds of chaos have taken root in TMC.

It has also been disclosed that his participation in political elections in West Bengal is due to the urging of Mamata Banerjee. As per statements made by Shatrughan Sinha, he fought the Lok Sabha polls on behalf of the Asansol seat on her strong persuasion and will not leave the place. He asserted that he will “never leave Didi”.

From BJP veteran to Trinamool Congress parliamentarian

Shatrughan Sinha has witnessed many significant changes in the political arena through his political career tenure. Starting his career as a member of BJP, he worked in the BJP as a party leader as well as the Union Minister for many years. However, he ultimately parted ways with the BJP.

However, in the 2019 General Elections, he lost the race for the Patna Sahib constituency as a candidate from the Congress party. In 2022, he switched sides to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress party. It did not take him long to achieve victory again when he won the By-Election of the Asansol seat and even retained it in the 2024 general elections. According to his recent statements, despite all the political hullabaloo, his loyalty towards Mamata Banerjee is firm.

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