NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

PRANIT MORE CONTROVERSY: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed concern over the controversy involving comedian Pranit More and has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana to take action against him in connection with the alleged incident at a comedy show in Gurugram. The women’s rights body has additionally summoned Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra to appear before it on June 22.

NCW orders DGP to summon Pranit More

The development coincides with the recent furore over More’s viral stand-up clip where he said that his date went so far that he had to spend Rs 370 on biryani, which led to a broader discussion about consent and misogyny on social media. The controversy escalated when memes, parody content and even fake brand screenshots started to spread around the web. Food delivery app Zomato also released a clarification, claiming that a notification that went viral in the wake of the controversy was fake.

The NCW is now intervening, however, and the issue is now not being looked at through social media criticism anymore, but through official and legal scrutiny.

Why is Pranit More facing backlash?

Comedian Pranit More is getting a lot of flak from the entire country due to two controversial crowd-work clips from his live stand-up performances. The fallout has permeated the internet, and the comedian has since had to issue a public apology and shut down his Instagram account altogether.

The video titled “₹370 Biryani” is from a live show where 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra is seen talking about his date where he spent approximately ₹370 on chicken biryani. When they requested him to drop him home, Jangra said he deserved something in return under the guise of “vasool toh karunga” (I’ll get something in return) and strongly implied sexual gratification. The internet dubbed it “Peak Gurgaon content.”

Celebs slammed Pranit More

The video stirred up a huge controversy regarding consent, misogyny and the boundaries of comedy. Many public personalities, such as Uorfi Javed, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh, made public statements condemning the comments of the audience member and More’s posting of the video.

Once the netizens noticed Jangra, his employer (design shop in Gurugram) began an internal review and fired him for the comments. After the viral warning, the Mumbai police added its own post on awareness: “₹370 buys one plate of biryani. Our lock-up gives free food for a longer duration. #BiryaniIsNotConsent”.

Pranit More disables Instagram

Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account after the hashtag #Accountability started trending and there was a lot of anger. As controversy over the ₹370 row was heating up, another controversial scene from the same show came into limelight.

When Salman Khan slammed comedian over ‘below the belt’ jokes

The controversy also reignited another past Bigg Boss controversy, in which host Salman Khan publicly rebuked More for making ‘below the belt’ or inappropriate jokes about him to provoke a laugh. If you want to learn more about the public stance of various people and influencers or the latest updates on the comedian’s public stance, then you need to read this article.

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