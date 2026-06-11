LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil business news latest Pranit More news POK hardik pandya Haryana jatha Indian Origin Financier crime rate city wise Abhijeet Dipke janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > India News > NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Haryana DGP to take action in the Gurugram comedy show controversy involving comedian Pranit More.

NCW directs DGP Haryana to take action in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
NCW directs DGP Haryana to take action in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 17:51 IST

PRANIT MORE CONTROVERSY: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed concern over the controversy involving comedian Pranit More and has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana to take action against him in connection with the alleged incident at a comedy show in Gurugram. The women’s rights body has additionally summoned Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra to appear before it on June 22. 

NCW orders DGP to summon Pranit More

The development coincides with the recent furore over More’s viral stand-up clip where he said that his date went so far that he had to spend Rs 370 on biryani, which led to a broader discussion about consent and misogyny on social media. The controversy escalated when memes, parody content and even fake brand screenshots started to spread around the web. Food delivery app Zomato also released a clarification, claiming that a notification that went viral in the wake of the controversy was fake.

The NCW is now intervening, however, and the issue is now not being looked at through social media criticism anymore, but through official and legal scrutiny.

You Might Be Interested In

Why is Pranit More facing backlash? 

Comedian Pranit More is getting a lot of flak from the entire country due to two controversial crowd-work clips from his live stand-up performances. The fallout has permeated the internet, and the comedian has since had to issue a public apology and shut down his Instagram account altogether. 

The video titled “₹370 Biryani” is from a live show where 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra is seen talking about his date where he spent approximately ₹370 on chicken biryani. When they requested him to drop him home, Jangra said he deserved something in return under the guise of “vasool toh karunga” (I’ll get something in return) and strongly implied sexual gratification. The internet dubbed it “Peak Gurgaon content.” 

Celebs slammed Pranit More 

The video stirred up a huge controversy regarding consent, misogyny and the boundaries of comedy. Many public personalities, such as Uorfi Javed, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh, made public statements condemning the comments of the audience member and More’s posting of the video.

Once the netizens noticed Jangra, his employer (design shop in Gurugram) began an internal review and fired him for the comments. After the viral warning, the Mumbai police added its own post on awareness: “₹370 buys one plate of biryani. Our lock-up gives free food for a longer duration. #BiryaniIsNotConsent”.

Pranit More disables Instagram

Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account after the hashtag #Accountability started trending and there was a lot of anger. As controversy over the ₹370 row was heating up, another controversial scene from the same show came into limelight. 

When Salman Khan slammed comedian over ‘below the belt’ jokes 

The controversy also reignited another past Bigg Boss controversy, in which host Salman Khan publicly rebuked More for making ‘below the belt’ or inappropriate jokes about him to provoke a laugh. If you want to learn more about the public stance of various people and influencers or the latest updates on the comedian’s public stance, then you need to read this article.

ALSO READ: Did Zomato Send ‘Rs 370 Biryani Bhejdu’ Notification Amid Pranit More Row? Food Delivery Platform Issues Clarification

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22
Tags: Himanshu JangraPranit MorePranit More NCWPranit More newsPranit More video

RELATED News

Delhi To NCR Travel In 30 Minutes Explained

Kerala Weather Monsoon Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Landslide Risks Across State

15 Questions to Ask Before Adding a Critical Illness Benefit to Your Existing Health Plan

AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management

Did Zomato Send 'Rs 370 Biryani Bhejdu' Notification Amid Pranit More Row?

LATEST NEWS

NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

Keir Starmer Under Pressure After John Healey Quits

OpenAI Eyes AI Price Cuts Ahead Of IPO As Competition With Anthropic Intensifies

How to Make Anyone Respect You (Even Your Haters)

Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch

SpaceX IPO: Can Indian Investors Buy Shares? Check Price, Valuation, Date

Did Zomato Send 'Rs 370 Biryani Bhejdu' Notification Amid Pranit More Row?

Pakistani Forces Open Fire On Protesters

Why Shatrughan Sinha Is Backing Mamata Banerjee

NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22
NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22
NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22
NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

QUICK LINKS