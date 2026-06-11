Will PM Modi Meet Donald Trump? MEA Says ‘Details Of Bilateral Meetings Will…’ | WATCH

Speculation over a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 Summit has intensified after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to questions on the matter. Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that leaders attending such international gatherings often hold multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. He added that the government would keep the public informed about any confirmed engagements.

“On such occasions, leaders have the opportunity to have several bilateral meetings. We will keep you informed of these bilateral meetings,” Jaiswal said while responding to a query on a possible Modi-Trump interaction.

Modi-Trump Meeting In Focus Ahead Of G7 Summit

The remarks come amid reports that India and the United States are exploring the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Trump during the G7 Summit in France next week. However, officials from both sides are yet to announce a formal bilateral meeting. Scheduling and logistical discussions are reportedly underway.

#WATCH | Delhi | Responding to ANI’s question on PM Modi-President Trump meeting, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “On such occasions, leaders have the opportunity to have several bilateral meetings. We will keep you informed of these bilateral meetings…” pic.twitter.com/IaWkzBf09Y — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

“Will keep you informed…”, MEA Spox Randhir Jaiswal on if PM Modi, US President Donald Trump will meet pic.twitter.com/fcy6QkDDMw — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 11, 2026

A meeting between the two leaders would be closely watched as it would mark one of their most significant interactions since differences emerged over trade issues and comments related to India-Pakistan relations. Recent diplomatic engagements, however, have indicated efforts by both countries to strengthen cooperation.

Background: Growing Attention On India-US Ties

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in France from June 15 to 17, where he is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders. While a Modi-Trump meeting has not been officially confirmed, officials have not ruled out an interaction on the summit’s sidelines.

The possibility of talks comes shortly after Trump congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, with both leaders expressing interest in maintaining strong India-US relations.

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