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Home > India News > Will PM Modi Meet Donald Trump? MEA Says ‘Details Of Bilateral Meetings Will…’ | WATCH

Will PM Modi Meet Donald Trump? MEA Says ‘Details Of Bilateral Meetings Will…’ | WATCH

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said details of bilateral meetings involving PM Modi at the G7 Summit will be shared when confirmed. His remarks come amid speculation about a possible Modi-Trump meeting in France, where both leaders are expected to attend next week's summit.

Will PM Modi Meet Donald Trump? MEA Says 'Details Of Bilateral Meetings Will...' (Screengrab Via X)
Will PM Modi Meet Donald Trump? MEA Says 'Details Of Bilateral Meetings Will...' (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 18:49 IST

Speculation over a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 Summit has intensified after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to questions on the matter. Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that leaders attending such international gatherings often hold multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. He added that the government would keep the public informed about any confirmed engagements.

“On such occasions, leaders have the opportunity to have several bilateral meetings. We will keep you informed of these bilateral meetings,” Jaiswal said while responding to a query on a possible Modi-Trump interaction.

Modi-Trump Meeting In Focus Ahead Of G7 Summit

The remarks come amid reports that India and the United States are exploring the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Trump during the G7 Summit in France next week. However, officials from both sides are yet to announce a formal bilateral meeting. Scheduling and logistical discussions are reportedly underway.

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A meeting between the two leaders would be closely watched as it would mark one of their most significant interactions since differences emerged over trade issues and comments related to India-Pakistan relations. Recent diplomatic engagements, however, have indicated efforts by both countries to strengthen cooperation.

Background: Growing Attention On India-US Ties

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in France from June 15 to 17, where he is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders. While a Modi-Trump meeting has not been officially confirmed, officials have not ruled out an interaction on the summit’s sidelines.

The possibility of talks comes shortly after Trump congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, with both leaders expressing interest in maintaining strong India-US relations.

ALSO READ: Why Did John Healey Quit? UK Defence Minister Slams PM Starmer For Keeping ‘Country Less Safe’

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Will PM Modi Meet Donald Trump? MEA Says ‘Details Of Bilateral Meetings Will…’ | WATCH
Tags: donald trump newsG7 Summit Franceindia-us-relationsmea-spokespersonModi Trump G7 SummitNarendra Modi latestPM Modi Trump meetingRandhir Jaiswal

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