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Home > India News > Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark At Gurugram Show

Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark At Gurugram Show

Maharashtra Cyber has filed an FIR against comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal Pawar over allegedly offensive remarks made during a Gurugram comedy show. The viral ₹370 biryani comment sparked outrage, while NCW has sought action and scheduled a hearing.

Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over '₹370 Biryani' Remark At Gurugram Show (Via AI)
Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over '₹370 Biryani' Remark At Gurugram Show (Via AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 20:14 IST

Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and other unidentified persons in connection with allegedly obscene and objectionable remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram and later circulated across social media platforms. The case comes amid growing outrage over a viral clip from More’s show, including the now widely discussed “₹370 biryani” remark, which triggered criticism from social media users, women’s rights advocates, and public bodies.

FIR Registered Under BNS And IT Act

According to Maharashtra Cyber, the FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Authorities alleged that videos from the event contained offensive, obscene, and objectionable comments concerning women, consent, and deceased persons. Investigators claim the content violated accepted standards of public decency and attracted provisions of criminal law. The case also covers the recording, promotion, publication, and online dissemination of the clips through platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and other social media channels.

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Viral ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark Sparked Backlash

The controversy intensified after a clip from the Gurugram show went viral online. In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra was heard speaking about spending ₹370 on a biryani during a date and expecting a “return” on that investment.

The remarks drew widespread condemnation, with critics arguing that they trivialised consent and promoted harmful attitudes towards women. Many social media users questioned why the comments were allowed to continue without interruption during the show. Maharashtra Cyber stated that the comments allegedly portrayed women in a derogatory manner and undermined issues relating to dignity and consent.

Objections Raised Over Comments About Medical Cadavers

Investigators also cited another clip allegedly featuring Dr Sejal Pawar making remarks about deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes.

According to officials, the comments were considered disrespectful towards the dignity of the deceased and inconsistent with accepted public standards. The agency is examining the context of the remarks and the role played by individuals involved in the programme.

Pranit More Issues Apology

Following the backlash, Pranit More issued a public apology and stated that the comments made by the audience member did not reflect his personal views.

However, the apology failed to quell criticism, with many users arguing that comedians and organisers have a responsibility to intervene when offensive comments are made during public performances.

NCW Seeks Action, Summons Issued

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. The commission has summoned Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra and sought a detailed report from Haryana Police.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has requested a time-bound investigation and information regarding action taken against those involved. The commission said any glorification of coercion or behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent and dignity raises serious concerns.

A hearing in the matter has been scheduled for June 22.

Investigation Underway

Maharashtra Cyber has issued summons to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal Pawar for questioning and recording of statements. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and further legal action may be taken against all individuals found responsible based on the evidence collected.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: NCW Directs Haryana DGP To Act in Gurugram Comedy Show Incident, Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra on June 22

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Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark At Gurugram Show
Tags: Dr Sejal PawarGurugram comedy showHimanshu JangraMaharashtra Cyber FIRNCW summonsPranit Morestand-up comedy controversy

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Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark At Gurugram Show
Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark At Gurugram Show
Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark At Gurugram Show
Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More Over ‘₹370 Biryani’ Remark At Gurugram Show

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