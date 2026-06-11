Scary Movie’s India Release In Trouble? No Bookings Open Ahead Of June 12 Premiere

Wondering when Scary Movie will reach Indian theatres? Well, there’s bad news. The latest instalment of the long-running parody franchise has reportedly been delayed once again. Originally scheduled to be released in India on June 5, the film was later postponed to June 12.

Despite just one day left before its theatrical release, the film is nowhere to be seen on major ticketing platforms. Let’s find out what happened.

Scary Movie Missing From Ticketing Platforms

Scary Movie has completely disappeared from major ticketing platforms, including BookMyShow. Neither is the release date mentioned on any of the platforms, nor are there any bookings taking place.

However, the lack of ticket sales, promotional activity and theatre listings has fuelled speculation that the film will not release as planned this Friday.

Scary Movie To Release Directly On OTT In India?

If the reports are to be believed, the film might skip a theatrical release in India and head directly to a streaming platform. But, even for such a move, no official confirmation has been made. Insiders attribute the film’s absence in Indian theatres to the packed June release schedule. FYI, the month has many Hollywood, Bollywood and regional titles competing for theatre screens.

The Cast Of Scary Movie

The franchise’s new addition was released in the United States on June 5. It brings back the most recognisable faces from the film on screen including Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, all reprising their iconic roles of Shorty Meeks, Ray Wilkins, Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks.

Among the ensemble cast are Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Cheri Oteri, Dave Sheridan, Chris Elliott, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan and Sydney Park along with many others.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, the sixth instalment of Scary Movie is being described as a spiritual successor to the first two films. The film is co-written by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans and Rick Alvarez.

What Is Scary Movie About

In the new sequel to the franchise, Cindy, Brenda, Ray and Shorty face a familiar Ghostface-like killer after the events of the original movie. As the story pans out, the film also takes a subtle dig at modern horror trends.

Coming back to its delayed release in India, audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the film, with many waiting for the final date to be confirmed.