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Home > Entertainment News > Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Though the romantic comedy gained significantly from its Sunday collections, amounting to Rs 9.00 crore, the low earnings in the single digits on weekdays suggest that its screen number will reduce come Friday, with total collections of Rs 34.15 Crore in India.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Picture Credits- IMDb
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Picture Credits- IMDb

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 13:14 IST

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Box Office Collection for David Dhawan’s Retirement Film, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, Day 6: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is director David Dhawan’s retirement film, finds itself in troubled territory during its weekday run. The film that made a steady debut thanks to strong family support, has now seen its worst fall in terms of collections after Day 6.

As reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, the romantic situational comedy made Rs 2.85 crore nett on Wednesday. With a decline of 26%, as against the sudden jump to Rs 3.85 crore on Tuesday, the film’s domestic net collection stands at Rs 34.15 crore. But internationally, it seems that the project is performing much better than expected and has comfortably crossed the Rs 51 crore gross mark just within six days of its theatrical release.

First Week Performance In India Like What?

Though the film made a balanced opening weekend with an equally balanced audience turnout in both traditional single screens and big multiplexes in cities, the box office collection after the weekend suggests that the film is relying on its past momentum as its second week comes to a close.

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Though the romantic comedy gained significantly from its Sunday collections, amounting to Rs 9.00 crore, the low earnings in the single digits on weekdays suggest that its screen number will reduce come Friday, with total collections of Rs 34.15 Crore.

In which locations does Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai perform better?

Wednesday saw Hai Jawani screening at 7,495 theatres across India, significantly lesser than the 9,000 plus screens it had booked on the weekends. In general, the show share was not great nor poor but had a maximum share of 11.45% for evening and night slots.

Mumbai and NCR contributed the most in terms of earning by making more than 45% of total income, sustaining their performance consistently in multiplexes such as PVR-Inox. However, the single screen dominated by masses at B/C centres faced a decline due to the old comedy style, which was relatable to people living in urban areas.

Moreover, the South collection for the film has been below par, the cause being either viewers not connecting with the movie or domination by regional movies, but still the film failed to meet their expectations.

Total Worldwide Gross for the Varun Dhawan Star Film?

As the tracking at domestic theaters slips to the lower echelon, some diasporic centers abroad have contributed good collections to help support the worldwide run of the movie. As per day six collection estimate, the movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai managed to collect an estimated Rs 0.75 crore gross at foreign box offices, pushing its international total gross to Rs 11.25 crore.

Comparing it to the Indian total gross of Rs 40.60 crore, the worldwide gross collection of the movie now stands at Rs 51.85 crore gross. The movie has currently been sharing screen space with multilingual hits such as Peddi of Ram Charan and crime drama Bandar starring Bobby Deol, which has restricted its earning capacity and thus its earnings haven’t reached double digits so far. With new releases arriving on the horizon for the coming Friday, the future prospects of the movie largely depend on its performance in its second weekend.

ALSO READ: Blast Box Office Collection Day 14: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Crosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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