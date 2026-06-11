LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say

Experts say pillowcases may contribute to acne and hair damage by trapping oil, bacteria, and causing friction. Regular washing, breathable fabrics, and better sleep hygiene can reduce irritation. While not the main cause, pillowcases can worsen skin and hair issues when hygiene is poor overall

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say (Via AI)
Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 14:36 IST

If you have acne or bad hair days, they’re more likely to stem from your pillowcase than your diet or stressful job. It may sound hard to believe that such a simple everyday item can influence your skin and hair, but dermatologists say it can. While it isn’t the main cause, however, it can certainly make existing acne-prone skin and breakage more difficult to manage. Dermatologists explain that your pillowcase can become a breeding ground for sweat, skin oils, skin cells, and germs. And when you sleep on the same pillowcase each night, these harmful elements can get back on your face. If you’ve already had acne flare-ups before, you’ll be more susceptible to clogged pores, breakouts and inflammation.

So, it’s recommended to wash extra often. Pillowcases should be washed every 3 to 4 days at most.

Effects Of Pillowcases On Hair Quality

Hair experts say that it isn’t just the skin. If your hair is prone to splitting and breaking, a rough surface can also be to blame. Every time you sleep, the friction caused by the fabric can actually cause a lot of damage, causing frizz, breakage and split ends. If you have curly or natural hair, this problem is especially significant; a cotton pillowcase is the culprit because it can actually pull moisture from your hair.

You Might Be Interested In

In addition to the material of the pillowcase, specialists say there are other options that can help reduce damage. The length of time that a pillowcase is exposed to bacteria can be reduced by washing them more often, ideally, every 3 to 4 days. Larger and thicker pillowcases also tend to reduce damage more than small or thin pillowcases.

Fabric Choice Matters

They’ve often advised switching to smoother materials such as silk and satin. The reduced friction helps both skin and hair retain their natural moisture. It won’t eliminate acne or hair trouble, but it can go a long way to reduce overnight friction on both.

What Experts Say

The professionals want you to understand that pillowcase hygiene is just one component of a larger skincare/haircare routine that includes regular washing, breathable fabrics, and facial cleansing before bed.

Even good sleep hygiene plays a role in good hair and skin. For instance, we recommend keeping hair clean before bed, avoiding heavy or pore-clogging skincare products, and switching up pillowcases more often in hot or humid weather. Small daily routine adjustments can cause build-up and irritation to break down over time.

A pillowcase isn’t a sole cause for acne or hair fall, but can contribute as a hidden irritant along with poor hygiene practices and harsh environmental conditions. Consistency is the biggest factor in seeing long-term benefits.

(Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a qualified dermatologist or healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment of skin or hair concerns.)

ALSO READ: Why Your Brain Replays Embarrassing Moments At Night And How It Affects Your Sleep Quality?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say
Tags: does pillowcase cause acnehair breakage causeshair damage pillowcasepillow hygiene tipspillowcase acnesilk and cotton pillowcaseskin care sleep habits

RELATED News

Never Chase These 5 Types of People and Learn

3 Chanakya Niti Mantras To Work Smarter, Not Harder

7 Chanakya Niti Tips: How to Use Silence as a Powerful Weapon for Success, Respect and Personal Growth

Chanakya Niti: 7 Silence Tips for Success, 4 Secrets to Never Share, 5 People to Stop Chasing and Ways to Earn Respect

Astrology-Based Tips for Wealth, Success, and Good Health

LATEST NEWS

Lock Upp Season 2 Trailer Out: Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Replace Host Kangana Ranaut — Watch

Tata Sons Board Meeting Tomorrow On June 12: Air India, Growth Strategy In Focus

Haryana Crime: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants

CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks

Trump Unveils Secret Hormuz Mission

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say

Xbox Faces Fresh Layoffs

‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video

Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show

Nipah Virus First Suspected Case of 2026 Detected in Kerala

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say
Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say
Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say
Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage? Here’s What Experts Say

QUICK LINKS