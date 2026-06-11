Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play ODI Cricket World Cup 2027? Ravichandran Ashwin Gives a Clear Verdict

ODI World Cup 2027: Despite both seniors nearing the end of their careers, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed support for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing in the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, arguing that their experience and presence will make India a stronger team. When the World Cup takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November of 2027, Kohli will be getting close to 39 and Rohit will be over 40. Ashwin, however, feels that if the players stay healthy and continue to receive assistance from the club management, age alone shouldn’t be a hindrance.

Ravichandran Ashwin backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for ODI World Cup 2027

Ashwin talked about how the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could prove to be helpful during the World Cup in South Africa next year. “In my experience of how these things pan out, it’s pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, and if there is enough energy around it, it’s very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience,” Ashwin said on ESPNcricinfo’s show.

Ashwin stressed that a combination of fitness management and backing from selectors and team management would be crucial in helping the two senior batters extend their ODI careers. “And forgive me, I’m no specialist, I’m no medico scientist, I can’t say this with utmost authority, [but if] there is a proper rehab programme, and there is something that’s constructed around what they want to do, and if there is good vibes from the other half, the players will manage to make it,” he said. “But if there is any sediment of doubt that’s trusted upon them, the players are going to find it harder because at this age, injuries are par for the course. The body is not the same as it was when it was 35 and below; it’s not the same when you cross 32 itself.”

ODI World Cup 2027: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s relationship with the BCCI and team management

The former spinner compared the relationship between players and management to a partnership, saying both sides must work together if the goal is to have Kohli and Rohit available for the next World Cup. “So I think it’s a bit of a give and take. I think good energy from both sides is very critical for both of them to make it happen to get to the 2027 50-over World Cup,” Ashwin said, on ESPNcricinfo. “And having said that, I see no reason why they mustn’t be there. They make your team definitely stronger with their presence and their experience of those conditions,” he added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI numbers in focus

Having retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025, Kohli and Rohit have focused solely on the ODI format. Kohli has enjoyed an outstanding run since 2025, scoring 891 runs at an average of 68.53, including four centuries and five fifties. Rohit has also remained productive, accumulating 711 runs at 44.43 with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

India are set to play 20 ODIs before the start of 2027, beginning with a three-match series against Afghanistan later this week. While Kohli has been ruled out of the series because of a hamstring injury, Rohit has returned to the national squad after recovering from a similar issue that sidelined him for five matches during IPL 2026.

ODI World Cup 2027: Ashwin believes in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Ashwin believes Kohli’s fitness remains a strong asset, while Rohit will need to continue managing his workload carefully over the next year and a half. “He doesn’t have a 50-over World Cup in his kitbag yet,” Ashwin said of Rohit. “I think he wants to go there to the 2027 World Cup and showcase that, and win yet another silverware for himself and for the nation.” “I think he has also done enough to warrant a place, going all the way till that end,” he added. Ashwin concluded by highlighting the value of experience in challenging overseas conditions and urged India to make the most of their senior stars while they remain available. “Till you have experienced cricketers like Virat and Rohit in your side, [and] in your ranks, going for an away World Cup in a country like South Africa, I think you should extract as much experience as you can from those,” Ashwin concluded.

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