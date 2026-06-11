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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Catch the ultimate guide for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening day on June 11! Get match timings, TV telecast, and digital live streaming details in India for Mexico vs. South Africa and South Korea vs. Czechia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 19:58 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: The wait is officially over, as the expanded, historic FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with a blockbuster opening day. Co-hosts Mexico are set to ignite the Estadio Azteca as they square off against South Africa in the tournament’s official opener. Adding to the Group A thrill, there is an equally compelling encounter later in the day when Asian heavyweights South Korea face a resilient Czechia side in Guadalajara.

If you’re a passionate football fan in India, you need to make sure that you are able to overcome the major time-zone difference across North America to catch all the action live. All you need to know about the match timings, TV telecast and live streaming options online in India.

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When and Where to Watch: Mexico vs South Africa

The tournament opener offers a nostalgic dose of football symmetry, mirroring the legendary 2010 World Cup opener between the two sides. The match is on June 11, local time in Mexico but it will be an early Friday morning for Indian fans to catch the action.

  • Match: Mexico vs South Africa (Group A)

  • Venue: Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico

  • Kickoff Time (India): 12:30 AM IST (Midnight) on Friday, June 12

When and Where to Watch: South Korea vs Czechia

The second Group A fixture immediately after the curtain-raiser sees South Korea looking to stamp its authority in the continent against a tactically astute Czechia side.

  • Match: South Korea vs Czechia (Group A)

  • Venue: Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron), Mexico

  • Kickoff Time (India): 07:30 AM IST on Friday, June 12

TV Telecast and Live Streaming Details in India

Indian broadcasting rights for the grand event were sealed days before kick off, bringing a fresh new viewing experience to the sub-continent. Zed Entertainment Enterprises has exclusive rights to broadcast the entire tournament in India.

Television Telecast

Fans can watch the matches live on the newly launched Unite8 Sports network.

  • For English commentary, tune in to Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

  • For Hindi commentary, the action will be broadcast on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD.

  • Free-to-Air Option: In a massive delight for terrestrial viewers, DD Sports (available via DD Free Dish) will also provide a live telecast of the Mexico vs South Africa opening match completely free of cost.

Digital Live Streaming

This expanded 48-team World Cup will have all 104 matches streamed digitally on the ZEE5 app and website. Indian viewers can watch the matches live on smartphones, laptops or smart TVs with an active ZEE5 premium subscription. Kickoffs in IST are late at night and in the early morning, so digital streaming remains the most flexible option for fans on the go.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
Tags: DD Sports live matchEstadio Azteca openerFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 IST timingsGroup A World Cup fixturesJune 11 World Cup gamesMexico vs South Africa timingsSouth Korea vs Czechia live streamUnite8 Sports channelWorld Cup matches todayWorld Cup telecast IndiaZEE5 World Cup streaming

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 11th June: Mexico Take On South Africa, South Korea Face-Off Czechia— Check Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

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