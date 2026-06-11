Why Did Emraan Hashmi’s New Film Trigger Protests By Locals During Haridwar Shoot? Residents Halt Shoot

EMRAAN HASHMI CONTROVERSY: Emraan Hashmi’s latest movie Gunmaaster ( also tentatively titled Gunmaaster G9 )ran into objections from locals in Haridwar after a mock ‘Cafe and Bar’ signboard on set was spotted by the residents during the shoot. As per reports, a fake restaurant setup was made by the crew to shoot for a particular scene. However, this became a problem since the team put up a huge billboard with the caption ‘Cafe & Bar’ on it. As soon as the residents and members from different Hindu organisations saw the poster, they got extremely offended by it. Haridwar is known to be one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in the country. This city is regarded as extremely sacred from the religious point of view; therefore, any form of alcohol consumption in it is forbidden.

Why did Emraan Hashmi’s latest movie run into trouble in Haridwar?

The protestors believed that placing the poster with the “Bar” sign on it was completely unacceptable, especially for a movie. It was perceived as disrespect towards those who have deep spiritual connections with the holy city. The situation in the shooting was gradually getting under control, although there were still a lot of videos on the Internet which captured the whole scene.

According to the recordings, it could be seen how the members of the film crew tried their best to calm down the agitated public. However, while there is no presence of the leading actor of the film, Emraan Hashmi, in the popular video clip, one can see a representative of the production company who was negotiating with the protestors.

As per reports in the local area, the entire problem came to an end after it was decided that the film crew would remove the word ‘Bar’ from the signboard.

Emraan Hashmi Gunmaaster Movie

The upcoming Hindi thriller movie “Gunmaaster G9” will release theatrically in the year 2026. Gunmaaster G9 will witness the reuniting of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi with director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

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