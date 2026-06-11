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Home > Entertainment News > Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch

The lead star of the movie is Akshay Kumar, who has made a return appearance after missing out in the sequel. Also starring in the movie are Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out(Pc: X)
Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out(Pc: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 17:34 IST

The trailer of Welcome to the Jungle has been unveiled, giving people an insight into the next chapter of the highly acclaimed Welcome series. Another name for Welcome 3 is the movie that brings back the legendary actor Akshay Kumar to the Welcome comedy series.

Akshay Kumar posted the eagerly awaited trailer to his Instagram account and titled it as, “Tension Out, Jungle Madness In!” The ultimate stress buster is here to hijack your troubles. The trailer depicts Akshay Kumar as the key character in a highly chaotic group of actors and directors whose fake movie project becomes absolutely chaotic. There is everything in the trailer including botched up action sequences, unplanned incidents, jungle chasing, explosions, and quick-fire dialogue exchanges.

Consistent with the unique style of comedy of the franchise, the trailer contains plenty of chaos, misidentifications, and hyperbole surrounding the star-studded ensemble cast.

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What Is Welcome To The Jungle About?

In contrast to the earlier movies, wherein most of the events took place amidst chaos in an urban setting, the new movie is set in the jungle. Based on the trailer, the plot revolves around a fake film production featuring Akshay Kumar and a large ensemble cast. Right from shootouts to mishappenings and escalating misunderstandings, the plot seems to revolve around the franchise’s signature sense of humor.

Cast of the movie

The lead star of the movie is Akshay Kumar, who has made a return appearance after missing out in the sequel. Also starring in the movie are Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Tusshar Kapoor.

While the supporting stars of the film include Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda among many others, adding up to one of the biggest casts to have appeared in recent times in Bollywood movies with 30 stars.

Release date of Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Firoz A Nadiadwala from the Banner Base Industries Group, Welcome To The Jungle is set to be released in the cinemas on June 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 2 Trailer Out: Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Replace Host Kangana Ranaut — Watch

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Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch
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Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch
Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch
Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch
Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Returning To Screens Is Pure Nostalgia — Watch

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