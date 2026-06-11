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Home > Business News > AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management

AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management

AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 17:19 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 10: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between two of the world’s leading steelmakers, continues to strengthen its commitment to capability building through its strategic partnership with BITS Pilani. Building on the success of its B.Tech programme in Process Engineering, AM/NS India has now marked another significant milestone with the graduation of the inaugural MBA batch in Manufacturing Management.

  • Milestone highlights the impact of work-integrated learning in building a future-ready leadership pipeline, with AM/NS India advancing capability development with BITS Pilani
  • Graduates demonstrate real-world impact by applying academic learning to operational challenges, driving efficiencies across key functions

The convocation ceremony was held on Thursday at AM/NS India’s flagship Plant in Hazira, and was graced by Shri Anupam Singh Gahlaut, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Surat, as the Chief Guest.

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As a frontrunner in adopting work-integrated learning in the steel sector, AM/NS India has been actively leveraging Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) programmes to develop a future-ready workforce. Following the successful rollout and scale-up of its B.Tech programme, the company launched the MBA in Manufacturing Management to further strengthen leadership capability across functions. The programme currently has multiple batches underway, reflecting strong employee participation and organisational commitment to continuous learning.

Unlike traditional MBA programs, the BITS Pilani curriculum for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) was specifically customized to address the complex challenges of the modern steel manufacturing landscape. The rigorous program combined core management tenets—such as supply chain optimization, strategic finance, and organizational leadership—with specialized modules on digital transformation, sustainable manufacturing practices, and data-driven decision-making.

The program enabled participants to seamlessly integrate academic learning with their ongoing roles at AM/NS India. Leveraging the program’s flexible multi-modal delivery system, employees completed their graduation while continuing to contribute to critical business operations, reinforcing the organisation’s strong culture of learning and performance.

The graduating batch, representing key divisions such as Steelmaking and Digital Technology, has already delivered measurable business impact. Through their capstone projects, participants addressed operational bottlenecks, enhanced efficiencies, and contributed to continuous improvement initiatives across the organisation.

Shri Anupam Singh Gahlaut, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Surat, said: “I congratulate the graduating professionals on this significant achievement. Balancing demanding professional responsibilities with academic excellence reflects strong discipline and commitment. I encourage all graduates to continue striving for excellence, contribute meaningfully to their organisations and society, and play their part in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Ashutosh Telang, Director & VP – HR & Administration, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said: “At AM/NS India, continuous learning is central to how we build capability and drive performance. This milestone reflects our commitment to developing leaders who can seamlessly integrate business insight with technological and operational excellence. Through our collaboration with BITS Pilani, we are strengthening a future-ready talent pipeline that will accelerate innovation and contribute significantly to our journey of building a world-class steel enterprise in India.”

Prof. S Gurunarayanan, Dy. Director, Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said, “At BITS Pilani WILP, our academic philosophy is rooted in co-creating specialized curricula that address the evolving intellectual demands of core industries. Our partnership with AM/NS India exemplifies the true spirit of work-integrated learning merging academic excellence with industry-leading practices. In today’s dynamic industrial landscape, leadership requires more than traditional management skills; it demands a deep understanding of technological evolution and sustainable growth. These MBA graduates will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving AM/NS India’s strategic and operational success.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management
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AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management
AM/NS India Leads Capability Building with BITS Pilani, Celebrates Graduation of First MBA Batch in Manufacturing Management
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