Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its upcoming next generation flagship series, the iPhone 18 series alongside the much-hyped iPhone Fold aka iPhone Ultra. The iPhone 18 series is expected to consist of iPhone 18, iPhone 18 e, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The upcoming devices will feature upgraded display, advanced chipsets and bigger battery. The media reports and experts claim that the company will launch the series in two parts as part of its new strategy.

Apple iPhone 18 New Release Strategy

The media reports and experts suggest that the company launches the device in two segments. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside foldable iPhone will be introduced in September, as a tradition whereas the standard iPhone 18 variant and iPhone 18e, which is comparatively a cheaper option, will be launched in early 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to feature a 6.9-inch display panel with similar refresh rate. The key upgradation in the display is expected to be reduced in size of Dynamic Island, which is likely to shrink by up to 35 per cent.

The media reports and leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to be packed with a massive 5,200mAh battery. If this turns out to be true, this will be the largest battery ever used in an iPhone.

In terms of optics, the upcoming flagship is expected to feature a triple 48MP camera setup on the rear panel, and there could be an addition of a manual aperture system that could let users adjust the amount of light entering the camera. This is expected to bring more natural bokeh blur to photos.

iPhone 18 series new colours

The media reports suggest that the company will discontinue the popular shade launched in iPhone 17 Pro, Cosmic Orange. It is expected to be replaced with a new Dark Cherry shade while the standard colour options will be as it is.

The iPhone 18 is expected to launch in six shades: Dark Grey/Graphite, Purple, Silver, Sky Blue, Gold, and Lime Green. iPhone 18 Launch Timeline The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max alongwith iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra is expected to launch in September while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e is likely to launch in early 2027. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features