LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Apple is reportedly planning a two-phase launch strategy for the iPhone 18 series, with Pro models and the foldable iPhone expected in September 2026, while standard variants may arrive in early 2027.

iphone 18 leaks
iphone 18 leaks

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 15:14 IST

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its upcoming next generation flagship series, the iPhone 18 series alongside the much-hyped iPhone Fold aka iPhone Ultra. The iPhone 18 series is expected to consist of iPhone 18, iPhone 18 e, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The upcoming devices will feature upgraded display, advanced chipsets and bigger battery. The media reports and experts claim that the company will launch the series in two parts as part of its new strategy. 

Apple iPhone 18 New Release Strategy 

The media reports and experts suggest that the company launches the device in two segments. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside foldable iPhone will be introduced in September, as a tradition whereas the standard iPhone 18 variant and iPhone 18e, which is comparatively a cheaper option, will be launched in early 2027. 

The experts suggest that with this new launch strategy the company is aiming to target more customers for Pro models, which will have major upgradations. The iPhone 18 standard is expected to use some components from the last generation for cost cutting as the memory component’s price has been increased globally due to surge in AI and the company is gearing to keep the price similar to the iPhone 17. 

You Might Be Interested In

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications 

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to feature a 6.9-inch display panel with similar refresh rate. The key upgradation in the display is expected to be reduced in size of Dynamic Island, which is likely to shrink by up to 35 per cent. 

The media reports and leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to be packed with a massive 5,200mAh battery. If this turns out to be true, this will be the largest battery ever used in an iPhone. 

In terms of optics, the upcoming flagship is expected to feature a triple 48MP camera setup on the rear panel, and there could be an addition of a manual aperture system that could let users adjust the amount of light entering the camera. This is expected to bring more natural bokeh blur to photos.  

iPhone 18 series new colours 

The media reports suggest that the company will discontinue the popular shade launched in iPhone 17 Pro, Cosmic Orange. It is expected to be replaced with a new Dark Cherry shade while the standard colour options will be as it is.  

The iPhone 18 is expected to launch in six shades: Dark Grey/Graphite, Purple, Silver, Sky Blue, Gold, and Lime Green. 

iPhone 18 Launch Timeline

The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max alongwith iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra is expected to launch in September while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e is likely to launch in early 2027.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline
Tags: iPhone 18iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro Max

RELATED News

Apple WatchOS 27 Update: Better Health Features, Improved Performance For Apple Watch Users, Check All Upcoming Updates

iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Karan Johar Birthday Special: 10 Actors Whose Careers Changed After Dharma Productions

F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026

UPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Application Steps

How India Secured Its Oil Supply From Latin America, Africa After Iran War Hit Strait Of Hormuz

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? How Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Secretive System Is Slowing Peace Negotiations With US

Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH

Travis Head’s Wife Jessica Targets Online Abuse After SRH Batter’s IPL 2026 Spat With Virat Kohli: “They Are Attacking My Friends And Family”

ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

Is Qatar Funding MAGA Influencers To Target India? Elon Musk’s Ex Ashley St. Clair Drops Explosive Claim

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline
Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline
Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline
Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

QUICK LINKS