UPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Application Steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched online registration for the recruitment of 194 vacancies for various ministries and departments of the Central Government. The announcement of recruitment, under Advertisement 05/2026, invites applications from engineering, science, humanities, aviation and management backgrounds. Candidates can apply online through the UPSC Recruitment Portal until June 12, 2026. The commission has notified that applicants should check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and qualifications before applying online. The vacancies are distributed among various ministries and departments of the Government of India, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Archaeological Survey of India, the Indian Meteorological Department and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

What Is UPSC Recruitment 2026

The UPSC Recruitment Notification of 2026 is aimed at filling 194 vacancies across the ministries and departments in various technical, administrative and specialist posts. Officials said the process of recruitment started on May 23, and applications will be accepted until June 12 at 6 pm.

Direct recruitment is launched every time by UPSC so as to fill various posts under ministries and departments of India which require professional qualifications and work experience. The list includes positions in engineering, research, meteorology, cultural departments and aviation. Candidates are advised to apply only online through the UPSC recruitment portal. Applications submitted outside the portal will not be accepted.

Which Departments Are Hiring on UPC Recruitment 2026

The recruitment is distributed among various ministries and departments in the Government of India, which include the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Indian Meteorological Department. Other key departments are the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Ministry of MSME and the Archaeological Survey of India.

The UPSC Recruitment Notification 2026 is not limited to a specific stream of candidates. Hence, it is open to candidates with different educational and professional expertise.

What Is the Eligibility for UPSC Recruitment 2026

The eligibility criteria vary between posts applied for. As per the official notification, it may include Bachelor’s degree, BE, BTech, Master’s degree or specialised academic certifications in the respective field. The age limit for most posts is between 30 and 40 years. However, there is an age relaxation for reserved category candidates in accordance with government norms. UPSC also said candidates should provide honest information about their educational qualifications and professional experience while filling up the online form.

How will UPSC select candidates

It could be a recruitment test, an interview or a direct shortlisting on the basis of qualifications and experience. The method may vary between posts. The officials said candidates shortlisted for interview would be called up after thorough scrutiny of applications. In some cases, the UPSC may hold a written recruitment test before the interview. The commission also advised candidates to carefully upload all supporting documents so as to avoid rejection in the course of verification.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2026

Applicants can apply online on the UPSC recruitment portal via the following steps:

Go to UPSC official online recruitment website

Register once for the first time

Enter your personal, educational and professional information

Upload the necessary documents and photographs

Finish the application by the stipulated time

Download the confirmation page to keep as a reference

Only the information entered in the form should align with the documents submitted.

Why is UPSC Recruitment Important for Aspirants

The UPSC recruitment is a popular entry gate for the aspiring candidates to secure jobs in the central government with specific postings. Besides the assurance of a lucrative career, these postings present a unique opportunity to work in technocrat administrative work, policy-making and research-orientated government work. As the registrations have opened, it’s a must for the aspirants to register their details early to avoid the last-minute problem with the portal.

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