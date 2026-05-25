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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH

Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH

Agra: A day of family outing turned tragic in Agra after a 16-year-old boy lost his life while riding a zipline at an amusement facility on Sunday evening. Police said the teenager fell from a height of around 45 feet when a component of the ropeway system allegedly failed during the ride.

Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park (Screengrab From X)
Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 14:45 IST

Agra: A day of family outing turned tragic in Agra after a 16-year-old boy lost his life while riding a zipline at an amusement facility on Sunday evening. Police said the teenager fell from a height of around 45 feet when a component of the ropeway system allegedly failed during the ride. The victim, identified as Kumal Agrawal, a Class 11 student from Firozabad, had visited the park with his family when the accident occurred. The incident took place at Agra Chowpati, an amusement and adventure destination in Agra.

According to police, authorities received information about the accident at around 6 pm after the boy fell from the zipline attraction and sustained critical injuries.

Personnel from Tajganj police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured teenager to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Himanshu Gaurav confirmed the death and said police immediately began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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Hook Failure Suspected As Cause Of Accident

Preliminary findings suggest that the accident may have been caused by the breaking of the calibre hook attached to the ropeway system.

Police officials said initial investigations point towards a mechanical failure during the ride. The exact cause will be determined after a detailed technical examination of the zipline equipment and related safety mechanisms.

The teenager’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while legal proceedings have been initiated.

Police Inspect Ride, Examine Safety Measures

Following the incident, investigators inspected the zipline installation and questioned employees who were on duty when the accident occurred.

Authorities are reviewing maintenance records and checking whether routine safety inspections were conducted before the ride was opened to visitors. Investigators are also examining whether adequate safety gear, supervision protocols and emergency response arrangements were in place at the facility.

Officials said all aspects related to ride operations and safety compliance are being scrutinised as part of the inquiry.

Manager And Safety In-Charge Taken Into Custody

Police have taken the amusement park’s manager and safety in-charge into custody for questioning. Their statements are being recorded as investigators piece together the sequence of events leading to the fatal fall.

Officials said further action will depend on the post-mortem findings, technical inspection reports, witness accounts and maintenance documentation. Police also noted that a Delhi-based company was reportedly responsible for operating the amusement park facilities, and its response is awaited.

Investigation Underway

The tragic incident has raised concerns about safety standards at adventure and amusement attractions. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted to determine whether negligence or lapses in maintenance contributed to the teenager’s death.

As the probe continues, police are expected to rely on technical reports and witness testimonies to establish accountability and decide the next course of legal action.

ALSO READ: Pune Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Thunderstorms, Cool Winds And Rainfall Chances Continue Across Pune

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Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH
Tags: Agra adventure park incidentAgra amusement park accidentAgra Chowpati accidentAgra Chowpati zipline deathAgra zipline accidentKumal Agrawal deathropeway hook failure Agrateen dies in zipline accidentUttar Pradesh zipline tragedy

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Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH
Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH
Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH
Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH

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