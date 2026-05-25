Is Qatar Funding MAGA Influencers To Target India? Elon Musk’s Ex Ashley St. Clair Drops Explosive Claim

Ashley St. Clair, a former MAGA influencer and Elon Musk’s former girlfriend, has made explosive claims on a podcast, revealing how the MAGA influencers are being paid by foreign countries like Qatar to target other countries. The social media influencer claims that a huge amount of money is being pumped through various channels, and everything is being scripted behind the scenes. The 27-year-old former Turning Point USA ambassador cited public figures like James Blair coordinating the inflow and distribution of money through WhatsApp group chats. She did not provide any evidence while sharing her insider accounts.

“There’s Qatari money flowing in and out,” Ashley said.

As the videos went viral on social media, experts in India joined the discussion, with many connecting how Qatar is paying MAGA influencers to target countries like India.

“Qatar is paying MAGA trolls to target countries like India. Listen in to political commentator Ashley St. Clair, former girlfriend of Elon Musk, revealing shocking stuff,” an X user Monica Verma, who describes herself as a geopolitics expert.

Qatar is the evil https://t.co/b8SIDcG1SZ — Narendra🇮🇳 Bharat ka rahnewala Bhartiye (@Narendr25121989) May 25, 2026

Indian Army veteran, Lt Gen DP Pandey, also reacted to the claims on X, saying, “This is how our few friends in the US, UK, Germany are paid to tarnish and target India. There is enough money if one sells their soul.”

Who is Ashley St. Clair?

Ashley St. Clair is known among conservative circles in the US who has spoken against feminism and wokeism. She has touched all bases that put her in the US MAGA community. She has published a book on transgender children, has pictures with President Donald Trump, and has appeared on right -wing media channels like Fox News. She has over a million followers on X. On her social media, she promoted meme videos that disseminated Trump’s policies on the campaign trail.

Last year, Ashley went viral when she revealed that she had a secret child with Elon Musk.

However, over time, Ashley has turned into a critic of Trump’s MAGA. Former allies have targeted her for speaking against the MAGA, calling her a “disgruntled attention seeker.”

She is not the first conservative star who has distanced from Trump. TV stars like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Joe Rogan have been targeting Trump for his policies on Iran and Israel.

Also Read: What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral