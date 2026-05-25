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Home > World News > WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions

WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu briefly stumbled while approaching the stage at an APC event linked to the 2027 election, quickly regaining his balance as the video sparked widespread reactions online.

Tinubu Trips During APC Event
Tinubu Trips During APC Event

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 13:22 IST

A viral clip shows Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sort of losing his footing for a moment during an APC gathering, and that little misstep is already getting people talking heavily online, even as work keeps moving for the 2027 presidential election.

In the footage, Tinubu briefly stumbled while he was coming up toward the stage at a big event hosted by the All Progressives Congress (APC). It happened as he was taking part in what looked like a party ceremony tied to activities ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

The video spread fast across social media, and it shows the president momentarily losing his balance, then quickly regaining it. Even with the stumble, he went right on with the event, with no clear sign of trouble, and he continued into the planned segments as scheduled.

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Video Quickly Goes Viral

Within hours, clips of the incident spread widely online, attracting thousands of comments and reactions. The footage became a trending topic on social media, with users sharing different opinions about the moment.

Many people viewed the incident as a minor mishap that could happen to anyone in a public setting, while others used the opportunity to discuss broader political issues and leadership ahead of the next election cycle.

The widespread attention once again highlighted how quickly videos involving world leaders can become global talking points in the age of social media.

Supporters Dismiss Concerns

Supporters of President Tinubu were quick to downplay the whole incident, saying he already recovered almost at once and moved right on with the event, no real interruption. In their view, a small stumble, like that, shouldn’t be the thing that distracts people from why the crowd came together in the first place, or from the political conversations happening there.

Also, some APC supporters noted that people in the public eye often spend long stretches at formal engagements, so an awkward moment now and then, or a minor misstep, isn’t exactly unusual.

They further claimed that the president stayed steady for the rest of the ceremony, and that he rounded off every scheduled activity, as planned.

APC Event Focused on 2027 Election

The APC gathering was mostly about trying to hold the party together, and also talking about what they were going to do next in politics, including the 2027 presidential election.  

Party leaders and supporters turned up to show some solidarity and back the party leadership in general. The speakers emphasised the achievements of the current administration and then laid out plans for the years to come.  

For APC members, it was meant to build confidence in where the party is heading and to show how prepared they are for the next political challenges.

Public Reactions Remain Mixed

The public reaction to that viral clip seems kind of divided. A few people on social media said they were worried about the president’s state, but other users basically urged folks not to jump to conclusions based only on a quick video. Political analysts too, pointed out that those isolated instances that get caught on camera often get way more attention online than they really deserve, particularly when the figures involved are high-profile leaders and everybody already has strong opinions.

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WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions
Tags: APC Certificate PresentationAPC Flag Bearer 2027Bola Ahmed TinubuNigeria Presidential Election 2027Tinubu Stumbles Video

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WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions

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WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions

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WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions
WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions
WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions
WATCH : Nigerian President Tinubu Stumbles on Stage at APC Event, Viral Video Sparks Massive Reactions

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