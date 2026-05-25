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Home > India News > Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’

Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’

A young man’s emotional promise to his dying father to marry off his 10 sisters has gone viral online. After arranging three weddings and accumulating a ₹35 lakh loan, he now faces the challenge of funding seven more marriages, sparking debate on family responsibility and rising wedding costs in India.

Father asked 11th son to marry off 10 sisters before dying (IMAGE: X)
Father asked 11th son to marry off 10 sisters before dying (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 12:57 IST

A young man’s emotional pledge to his dying father has become a topic of conversation on many sites online. The young man agrees to take the responsibility of his ten sisters’ marriages, saying that the nearly ₹35 lakh loan he has already taken is too much after he has already conducted three marriages. There are still seven to be carried out. The viral video on social media has sparked discussions about family responsibility, marriage costs, and the financial burden many in India, unconfessedly, endure.

Young Man’s Promise To Dying Father Leaves Him Burdened with Rs. 35 Lakh Loan

In the viral video, the man recounts how he had a ten-daughter family and that his father always wanted a son. According to the clip, it all turned around when his father was in cancer treatment. In his last moments, he instructed his son to make him one last promise that he would take care of the weddings of all ten of his sisters, without recourse to the help of relatives or anyone else.

The young man claims that he accepted right away, but didn’t fully comprehend what his acceptance entailed years later. The man admitted that he already has three married sisters. The price that had to be paid to do those things was very high in monetary terms.

Now, he claimed the debt has come to approximately ₹35 lakh. He reckons that he needs another ₹2-3 crore in the next few years to honour the pledge in the days ahead and at the same time satisfy the demands of his family, which are associated with marriage and gifts.

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, social media users flooded the comments section, where one user stated, “That’s a whole lot of pressure on him. It’s very common in Indian families. Brothers are overburdened, and there is no gratitude.” The next one stated, “His eldest sisters must be 5–10 years older than him. They can work and contribute to their younger sisters. How can he manage alone? And yes, women can work and pay the bills. But sadly, he has all the responsibilities alone.” 

An individual shared, “Many Women Enjoy the weakness, but at the same time say that we are strong. God knows what this so-called Weak Strength is.” 

One person added, “It’s a humongous problem with India. If u don’t have money, don’t marry. If u don’t have money, don’t send your kids to school. If u don’t have money, do NOT take a loan and buy a house. This will trigger every Indian, but this is a pandemic in India.” 

One person posted, “What is this craze for a son,  in a progressive country like India imagine having 10 children to get a son? The health of the wife did not really matter to the old man?” 

ALSO READ: 6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time   

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Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’
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Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’

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Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’
Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’
Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’
Viral Video: Man Burdened With ₹35 Lakh Loan After Marrying Off 3 of His 10 Sisters Shares Heartbreaking Story: ‘Still Have 7 Sisters Left’

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