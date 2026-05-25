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Home > Education News > UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has concluded the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 across the country.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:52 IST

The Union Public Service Commission has wrapped up the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 across the country, with lakhs of aspirants appearing for one of India’s most challenging recruitment exams. According to official figures, the examination abstracted more than 8.19 lakh candidates for around 933 vacancies this year. The candidates appeared for the exam on May 24 in offline OMR mode. The question paper carried a mix of lengthy questions, analytical sections and tighter security measures. While the General Studies (GS) paper was widely perceived as more difficult than last year’s, candidates faced fewer difficulties in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), although they were surprised by a few question formats.

Why was the UPSC GS paper considered difficult

Participants and coaching experts said that General Studies Paper I was longer and more demanding than the 2025 prelims. A number of aspirants said that time management became a major hurdle because of the analytical nature of the questions,” experts shared.

The paper is said to have carried weightage from history and art & culture, economy and science and technology. Environment and geography also carried weightage in the exam. However, Polity had less emphasis this year, experts said. The UPSC continued in its habit of testing conceptual clarity, rather than direct factual recall, experts said. Aspirants who leaned more on memorisation missed out this year.

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How was UPSC CSAT paper this year

The CSAT paper was perceived to have a few unusual questions that took candidates by surprise, although the paper was still moderate for well-primed aspirants. Logical reasoning, analytical aptitude and comprehension nous were the core of the paper, experts said.

The candidates said that the mathematical parts of the paper needed focused attention, although they were seen as easier than the General Studies paper. The CSAT paper is of a qualifying nature, so most candidates concentrated on clearing a minimum mark.

What new changes were there in UPSC Prelims 2026

One of the biggest changes this year was the addition of three new examination centres in Kanpur, Meerut and Bhubaneshwar. This increased the total number of UPSC prelims centres from 80 to 83.

Nearly 23,000 candidates opted for the newly added centres, said officials. The Commission said it was an effort to reduce the pressure on the exam venues with an ever-increasing number of candidates, especially in major cities.

Another reform announced by the UPSC this year is the early publication of the answer keys. Before this year, answer keys were published only after the final examination process. The UPSC will publish answer keys shortly after the prelims exam this year, it said in a statement, citing a desire to promote transparency and allow candidates to assess their performance earlier in the recruitment process.

What security measures were there in UPSC Prelims

The UPSC deployed mobile signal jammers at all the prelims exam centres to prevent counterfeit and unauthorised communication during the exam. The Commission followed strict security measures across all the exam centres.

In Kashmir, the UPSC headed the examination with enhanced administrative support and security. The exam was held at nine sub-centres across the region. Officials confirmed the implementation of face authentication systems for attendance verification in all centres in the region as well. Kargil, interestingly, had the lowest number of candidates for the UPSC exam this year. A total of only 98 candidates appeared in the UPSC exam from a single exam venue in the area.

When will UPSC release answer key and objections

The UPSC will open an objection window for candidates by May 31. The official answer key will also be published much earlier than in previous years, following the UPSC’s new process. Check the official UPSC website to get the latest updates about the UPHS answer key, objections and the Civil Services Main Examination schedule.

Also Read: Bihar School Holiday 2026 Announced: Classes Suspended in Several Districts as Heatwave Conditions Intensify

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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon
Tags: UPSC answer key 2026UPSC CSE Prelims 2026UPSC objection windowUPSC prelims 2026 analysisupsc prelims 2026 question paperUPSC Prelims exam

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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon

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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon
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