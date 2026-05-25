Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid

Stock Market Holiday This Week: Dalal Street Takes A Bakri Id Break On May 28- Traders, Don’t Get Caught In The “Why Isn’t The Market Moving?” Panic This Thursday The Indian stock market is about to pause for a day. So if you’re planning your Thursday trading plan on a caffeine high, you might want to double-check your calendar first. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in observance of Bakri Id. So for one day, there will be no ringing of opening bells, no last-minute intraday drama, and no “buy the dip” panic orders. Trading across the equities, derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments will be suspended.

For active retail and institutional investors, this will also translate into a shorter trading week before markets resume their regular weekend closure on Saturday and Sunday. So yes, Dalal Street will be taking a mini festive vacation while you get one day off to rest, reset your portfolios, and maybe step away from the stock charts for a few hours.

Stock Market Trading Schedule This Week (May 25 – May 31, 2026)

Monday, May 25: Open

May 25: Open Tuesday , May 26: Open

, May 26: Open Wednesday, May 27: Open

May 27: Open Thursday , May 28: Closed (Bakri Id)

, May 28: Closed (Bakri Id) Friday , May 29: Open

, May 29: Open Saturday , May 30: Closed (Weekend)

, May 30: Closed (Weekend) Sunday, May 31: Closed (Weekend)

Upcoming NSE Market Holidays Traders Should Mark On Their 2026 Calendar

Upcoming NSE Trading Holidays In 2026 Day Bakri Id – May 28, 2026 Thursday Muharram – June 26, 2026 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14, 2026 Monday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 02, 2026 Friday Dussehra – October 20, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada – November 10, 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24, 2026 Tuesday Christmas – December 25, 2026 Friday

Dalal Street Takes A One-Day Breather

If you were planning a Thursday full of fast trades and market drama, here’s your reminder to relax a little. Equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments on both NSE and BSE will stay shut for Bakri Id, giving traders one rare day without blinking stock charts and surprise volatility attacks.

(Disclaimer: Market holiday schedules are subject to exchange notifications and may change based on official announcements.) Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief