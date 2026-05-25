Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid

Stock Market Holiday This Week: Dalal Street Takes A Bakri Id Break On May 28- Traders, Don’t Get Caught In The “Why Isn’t The Market Moving?” Panic This Thursday The Indian stock market is about to pause for a day. So if you’re planning your Thursday trading plan on a caffeine high, you might want to double-check your calendar first. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in observance of Bakri Id. So for one day, there will be no ringing of opening bells, no last-minute intraday drama, and no “buy the dip” panic orders. Trading across the equities, derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments will be suspended.
For active retail and institutional investors, this will also translate into a shorter trading week before markets resume their regular weekend closure on Saturday and Sunday. So yes, Dalal Street will be taking a mini festive vacation while you get one day off to rest, reset your portfolios, and maybe step away from the stock charts for a few hours.
Stock Market Trading Schedule This Week (May 25 – May 31, 2026)
- Monday, May 25: Open
- Tuesday, May 26: Open
- Wednesday, May 27: Open
- Thursday, May 28: Closed (Bakri Id)
- Friday, May 29: Open
- Saturday, May 30: Closed (Weekend)
- Sunday, May 31: Closed (Weekend)
Upcoming NSE Market Holidays Traders Should Mark On Their 2026 Calendar
|Upcoming NSE Trading Holidays In 2026
|Day
|Bakri Id – May 28, 2026
|Thursday
|Muharram – June 26, 2026
|Friday
|Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14, 2026
|Monday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 02, 2026
|Friday
|Dussehra – October 20, 2026
|Tuesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada – November 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|Christmas – December 25, 2026
|Friday
Dalal Street Takes A One-Day Breather
If you were planning a Thursday full of fast trades and market drama, here’s your reminder to relax a little. Equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments on both NSE and BSE will stay shut for Bakri Id, giving traders one rare day without blinking stock charts and surprise volatility attacks.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.