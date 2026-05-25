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Home > Business News > Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid

Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid

Indian stock markets will remain closed on May 28, 2026, for Bakri Id. NSE and BSE trading across equities, derivatives, and currency segments will pause, giving Dalal Street a one-day festive breather.

Stock Market Holiday
Stock Market Holiday

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 11:35 IST

Stock Market Holiday This Week: Dalal Street Takes A Bakri Id Break On May 28-  Traders, Don’t Get Caught In The “Why Isn’t The Market Moving?” Panic This Thursday The Indian stock market is about to pause for a day. So if you’re planning your Thursday trading plan on a caffeine high, you might want to double-check your calendar first. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in observance of Bakri Id. So for one day, there will be no ringing of opening bells, no last-minute intraday drama, and no “buy the dip” panic orders. Trading across the equities, derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments will be suspended.

For active retail and institutional investors, this will also translate into a shorter trading week before markets resume their regular weekend closure on Saturday and Sunday. So yes, Dalal Street will be taking a mini festive vacation while you get one day off to rest, reset your portfolios, and maybe step away from the stock charts for a few hours.

Stock Market Trading Schedule This Week (May 25 – May 31, 2026)

  • Monday, May 25: Open
  • Tuesday, May 26: Open
  • Wednesday, May 27: Open
  • Thursday, May 28: Closed (Bakri Id)
  • Friday, May 29: Open
  • Saturday, May 30: Closed (Weekend)
  • Sunday, May 31: Closed (Weekend)

Upcoming NSE Market Holidays Traders Should Mark On Their 2026 Calendar

Upcoming NSE Trading Holidays In 2026 Day
Bakri Id – May 28, 2026 Thursday
Muharram – June 26, 2026 Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14, 2026 Monday
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 02, 2026 Friday
Dussehra – October 20, 2026 Tuesday
Diwali-Balipratipada – November 10, 2026 Tuesday
Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24, 2026 Tuesday
Christmas – December 25, 2026 Friday

Dalal Street Takes A One-Day Breather

If you were planning a Thursday full of fast trades and market drama, here’s your reminder to relax a little. Equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments on both NSE and BSE will stay shut for Bakri Id, giving traders one rare day without blinking stock charts and surprise volatility attacks.

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(Disclaimer: Market holiday schedules are subject to exchange notifications and may change based on official announcements.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief

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Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid
Tags: Bakri Id stock market holidayBSE holiday 2026BSE trading holidayDalal Street holidayNSE holiday 2026NSE market closurestock market closed May 28 2026Stock market holiday

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Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid

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Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid
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