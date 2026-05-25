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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide

In addition to its success at home, the thriller has done extremely well overseas. The worldwide gross of the movie is estimated at Rs 141.34 crore. India provided Rs 63.34 crore gross, while Rs 78 crore came from overseas.

Drishyam 3 (PHOTO: X)
Drishyam 3 (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 11:01 IST

Drishyam 3, featuring Mohanlal and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, kept up its excellent show in cinemas on the weekend as well. The Malayalam mystery thriller had some increase in its collections on Day 1 Sunday as the movie is holding ground at the box office and enjoying good audience feedback. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film raked in Rs 13.95 crore nett on Day 4 in India, making its overall domestic business Rs 54.55 crore nett.

Kerala Emerges as the Biggest Contributor

Kerala continued to be the best performing state for this movie, as it helped in boosting the profits of the movie to a considerable extent. On Sunday alone, Kerala managed to contribute Rs 9.70 crore nett to the profits of the film. The Sunday collection increased slightly from Rs 13.70 crore nett collected on Saturday. 

The Malayalam version led the pack of different language versions, as it accounted for Rs 11.75 crore out of 3,186 shows played and with an occupancy rate of 69.35 percent. The Telugu version brought in Rs 1.20 crore, Tamil version Rs 65 lakh, and the Kannada version Rs 35 lakh. This indicates that the movie was screened in 5,270 shows on Sunday alone.

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Consistent Box Office Growth

While the movie began its run with a strong start, registering an impressive figure of Rs 15.85 crore nett on Day 1, it collected Rs 11.05 crore nett on its second day. While the figures might not look too promising right after the movie’s release day, the growth registered on Sunday gives us hope that the movie is likely to perform well in the coming days.

One thing that needs to be mentioned here is the fact that the success of the movie reflects the ongoing popularity of the Drishyam franchise.

Overseas Markets Boost Worldwide Collections

In addition to its success at home, the thriller has done extremely well overseas. The worldwide gross of the movie is estimated at Rs 141.34 crore. India provided Rs 63.34 crore gross, while Rs 78 crore came from overseas.

People living in the Gulf countries, North America, and Europe have been the major force behind the movie’s success overseas. The good performance overseas indicates the increasing popularity of Malayalam movies on an international level and also that of Mohanlal.

Star Cast and Direction Receive Praise

The movie, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph, casts back Mohanlal as Georgekutty, an unforgettable character on the silver screen. This film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil as some of its main cast members.

With excellent supporting performances from Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, and Kalabhavan Shajohn, this thrilling tale has become one of the most exciting movies of the year.

ALSO READ:  Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 150 Crore India Net Collection Milestone, Strong Run Continues

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide
Tags: Drishyam 3Drishyam 3 blockbusterdrishyam 3 box office collectionDrishyam 3 day 4 collectionDrishyam 3 earningsDrishyam 3 India net collectionDrishyam 3 latest updateDrishyam 3 overseas collectionDrishyam 3 Rs 141 croreDrishyam 3 Sunday collectionDrishyam 3 worldwide collectionDrishyam franchisegeorgekuttyIndian cinema box officeJeethu JosephMalayalam thrillermohanlalMohanlal movie collectionMohanlal thriller movieMollywood box office

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Movie Had Powerful Sunday, Earning Rs 141 Crore Worldwide

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