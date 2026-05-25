Bihar School Holiday 2026 Announced: Classes Suspended in Several Districts as Heatwave Conditions Intensify

In a move to protect children from soaring summer temperatures, a number of districts in Bihar have decided to shut schools for younger students as heatwave conditions worsen in the state. Vaishali district administration and Saran district authorities have decided to cancel classes for primary school students. The decision was taken to protect the students health as the daytime heatwaves intensified. Officials said the decisions were taken to protect children from heat-related health risks as temperatures continue to rise across the state. The latest restrictions apply to both government and private schools, along with anganwadi centres and pre-schools in affected districts. A boost to the schools’ extension mandate will further institute a new level of controls over the normal school induction procedure, as this direct school extension is a more sensitive and informal induction process.

Why did Bihar districts announce school holidays

District administrations cited severe heatwave conditions and increasing health concerns among school-going children as the main reasons behind the temporary closure orders. In Vaishali district, District Magistrate Varsha Singh ordered closure of all schools up to Class 8 from May 25 to May 31, 2026. The directive also includes anganwadi centres and pre-primary institutions functioning in the district.

Similarly, Saran district administration suspended educational activities for students up to Class 8 till May 27 due to extreme weather conditions. Officials stated that young children are more vulnerable to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke during periods of intense heat.

What Bihar districts are affected by school closing orders

At present, Vaishali and Saran are among the key districts where restrictions on school operations have been imposed. In Vaishali, the closure order applies to all government and private educational institutions for younger classes. The administration has also urged residents to take precautions against rising temperatures and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

Weather officials in the Saran district gave similar instructions when assessing the weather situation in the area. Workers added that the authorities might impose more restrictions if temperatures rise over the next few days. Other districts in Bihar are also watching the weather forecasts and might decide to inform schools of amended timings or temporary closures depending on local circumstances.

How are heatwave settings hampering student safety

The current heatwave has created worries about student safety, particularly for children who are going to morning or afternoon classes during the sweltering heat. Parents and schools have raised concerns about long distance travel, overexposure to heat due to limited cooling facilities etc. during school time.

Health authorities are also warning that children might be more prone to dehydration and heat-related disorders since they might not always be prepared to identify early warning symptoms such as dizziness, weakness or considerable sweating. Education authorities have also advised schools to limit outdoor classes and activities and ensure drinking water access during the day.

What are the guidelines from authorities amid heatwave

District administrations and health authorities have provided several guidelines to ensure people stay safe during the present heatwave. It has been advised to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothing and avoid going outside during the afternoon and avoid unnecessary outdoor movements. Caretakers are advised to ensure children are drinking enough amounts of water.

Health authorities have highlighted that repressive measures are essential as temperatures in many parts of Bihar remain above average. The authorities are closely following meteorological updates and may be taking further administrative decisions on school timings if they anticipate a worsening of the heatwave.

Will there be schooling closure in more districts of Bihar

As temperatures are still high, it is possible that other districts may consider changes in school timings or might even declare temporary curfew days or school closures over the next few days. The district administrations are monitoring the meteorological forecasts and making necessary arrangements with local authorities before issuing fresh advisories. For now, caretakers and learners have been advised to listen to official announcements and stay alert for any new advisories on school timings during the heatwave period.

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