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Home > Education News > SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 15:53 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026, with the examination date moved one day earlier from May 28 to May 27. The notification was issued after the government revised Id-u-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday timing. According to the official SSC notification, the revised date is for the Constable (GD) recruitment exam conducted for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. The candidates are asked to keep themselves updated on the official SSC website for admit cards and other examination-related notifications.

Why the date change for SSC GD Constable exam

The exam date was revised after the government altered Id-u-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday timing. The Department of Personnel and Training published an office memorandum modifying Id-u-Zuha holiday dates, which led to a change of dates of the exam by SSC.

Therefore, the new SSC GD Constable exam date, originally set for May 28, will now be conducted on May 27, 2026. The commission said the date revision was for the smooth conduct of the exam and to avoid clashes because of this public holiday revision.

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When are the revised admit cards issued by SSC

SSC has advised the candidates to access fresh admit cards for this revised date of the examination through the official candidate login module two to three days prior to the examination date. The candidates who were allotted the revised examination date are asked to download fresh admit cards as soon as they are released, and carefully check the details therein, for example, reporting time, shift timings, examination centre and so on.

They are strongly advised not to use older admit cards issued for May 28, after this revised date notification. The SSC GD Constable examination cycle has started from April 27 and is due to end on May 30, 2026. 

How to find SSC GD/DGD exam updates

All official examination updates can be accessed by candidates on the SSC website. They are cautioned by the commission to refrain from making use of unofficial online social media posts, forwarded messages or any third-party website for examination updates.

SSC has stated that it will only publish authentic notifications regarding the examination schedule, centres and exam cards through official channels. Candidates should keep track of the portal updates to prevent confusion due to the revised exam date.

Which posts are included in the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2026

The SSC GD Constable examination is for recruitment to different security forces by the central government, such as the Constable (GD) posts of Central Armed Police Forces, Secretariat Security Force and Rifleman (GD) vacancies in the Assam Rifles. A massive number of aspirants apply every year for these positions due to the demand of various political, paramilitary and government jobs.

Typically, the selection process involves a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, public physical standards test and medical examination.

What should aspirants be aware of before the rescheduled exam date

Candidates should check for the revised exam schedule and travel arrangements immediately with the start of the new exam dates. Candidates should save the revised admit cards as soon as they are available online and closely note down all the instructions enclosed in the card. They should also keep necessary documents and valid photo IDs handy. SSC has reminded candidates that they should rely only on official notifications to get the correct information on the exam schedule and related matters. 

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Link Activated at neet.nta.nic.in; Know How to Submit Bank Details, Last Date and Refund Process

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SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon
Tags: SSC GDSSC GD admit card 2026SSC GD Constable Exam 2026SSC GD exam dateSSC GD exam rescheduled

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SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon

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