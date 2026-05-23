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Home > Business News > Global Food Inflation Risks Surge As Strait Of Hormuz And El Nino Threaten Supply Chains

Global Food Inflation Risks Surge As Strait Of Hormuz And El Nino Threaten Supply Chains

Global food inflation risks rise due to Strait of Hormuz and El Nino-driven supply disruptions, increasing energy, fertiliser and agricultural prices over next 6–12 months worldwide inflation pressure expected.

Global Food Inflation Risks Surge As Strait Of Hormuz And El Nino Threaten Supply Chains

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 15:38 IST

Supply Disruption Risks from Strait of Hormuz and El Nino: Global food inflation risks are rising due to possible disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and worsening El Nino conditions, according to a Citi Research report, which warned that agricultural commodity prices could face strong upward pressure over the next 6-12 months. The report said agriculture markets are vulnerable to supply disruptions caused by higher energy costs, fertiliser shortages and adverse weather conditions linked to El Nino. “Agriculture price risks are heavily skewed to the upside over the next 6-12 months, as they face major supply risks resulting from a potential prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and from likely poor weather related to El Nino,” Citi Research said in its Commodities Outlook report.

Energy And Fertiliser Cost Pressures On Production

The report noted that a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could increase the cost of agricultural production globally, as energy and fertiliser prices may rise sharply. “A prolonged SoH closure would drive up the cost of agriculture production (via higher energy prices), reduce crop yields/output (owing to lower fertiliser and lower crop protection from oil based fungicides and pesticide availability),” the report added. Citi Research also warned that higher fossil fuel prices could increase the use of agricultural commodities for biofuels, further pushing up food prices.

Rising Food Prices And El Nino Weather Impact

The report said traded agricultural prices have already started rising this year. “Food prices are rising, with traded agricultural prices up 13 per cent year-to-date through mid-May,” the report said. According to the report, commodities such as sugar, cocoa and coffee are among the most exposed to weather-related risks from El Nino and energy-related supply disruptions. Citi Research said El Nino could lead to hotter temperatures and lower rainfall across several parts of Asia, which may hurt crop production and tighten food supplies globally. The report also highlighted that broader food indices were already up 5 per cent through April this year, indicating increasing pressure on global food inflation. The Citi report comes at a time when global commodity markets remain volatile amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and concerns over supply chain disruptions affecting energy and food markets worldwide.

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(Disclaimer: This article has been taken from ANI and has not been edited by the editorial team.)

Also Read: Will the Stock Market Open On A Positive Note On Monday, May 25, 2026? GIFT Nifty And Global Rally…

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Global Food Inflation Risks Surge As Strait Of Hormuz And El Nino Threaten Supply Chains
Tags: agricultural commodity pricesbiofuel demandCiti Research reportclimate impact on cropsEl Nino impactenergy cost inflationfertiliser prices risefood supply disruptionGlobal food inflationstrait of hormuz crisis

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Global Food Inflation Risks Surge As Strait Of Hormuz And El Nino Threaten Supply Chains

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Global Food Inflation Risks Surge As Strait Of Hormuz And El Nino Threaten Supply Chains
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