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Home > World News > Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna witness thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, humid weather, gusty winds, and cloudy skies as pre-monsoon systems strengthen across the Bay of Bengal region.

Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity (AI Generated Image)
Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 15:01 IST

Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Bangladesh is presently facing an uncertain state of weather with most of the areas in the country registering high humid conditions, lightning strikes, wind storms, cloudy sky, and heavy rainfalls. According to weather experts, there are chances that the moist wind from the Bay of Bengal, the pre-monsoon setup, and the atmospheric circulation are responsible for rapid weather changes in Bangladesh. The major regions like Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Barisal have been experiencing warm weather conditions during the day along with thunderstorms and rainfalls at night. Moreover, the people are suffering from an unpleasant environment due to high humidity in the atmosphere their skin is becoming sticky and moisty. Weather experts claim that there are possibilities of increasing intensity of rainfalls and thunderstorms over the next few days and the residence of Bangladesh are advised to not go out during the thunderstorm and stay indoor and go out when its necessary to be safe from this unpredictable weather.

Bangladesh Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Bangladesh Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Dhaka 33°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely 05:14 AM 06:37 PM 11:06 PM 09:29 AM
Chattogram 32°C Humid with heavy rainfall chances 05:09 AM 06:29 PM 11:01 PM 09:24 AM
Sylhet 31°C Cloudy skies and thunderstorms 05:02 AM 06:24 PM 10:54 PM 09:18 AM
Khulna 34°C Warm and humid weather 05:18 AM 06:40 PM 11:10 PM 09:33 AM
Rajshahi 35°C Gusty winds and cloud activity 05:15 AM 06:41 PM 11:08 PM 09:31 AM
Barisal 32°C Rainfall activity continues 05:16 AM 06:36 PM 11:07 PM 09:30 AM

Why Is Bangladesh Witnessing Heavy Rainfall Activity?

The weather experts say that clouds and thunderstorms have been triggered by moisture-loaded winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal and instable circulation of the atmosphere and pre-monsoon systems becoming stronger. High humidity and intense heating of the atmosphere have helped to create storms clouds and bring rain and wind across the country’s major areas such as Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi. Thunderstorms, gusts of wind, flashes of lightning, and precipitation of various intensity have become frequent events. Moreover, according to weather specialists, high humidity in the atmosphere is the reason for hot and muggy weather people are experiencing across the country. The coastal and riverine zones are experiencing even more precipitation because of the persistent moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal. Gusting winds generated during the storms have only added to their strength in several districts. Weather experts predict that the humid weather, thunderstorms, rainy clouds, gusty winds, and precipitation will continue in Bangladesh for the next few days due to further strengthening of the pre-monsoon systems over the Bay of Bengal and surrounding South Asian countries.

How Will Bangladesh Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall
Flights Minor weather-related delays possible
Daily Life Humidity discomfort increases
River Areas Water levels may rise gradually
Outdoor Activities Thunderstorm disruptions likely

Residents have been cautioned to stay vigilant when there is lightning, avoid unnecessary journeys when it rains heavily, and keep up-to-date with weather alerts.

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What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Bangladesh?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
23 May 2026 25°C – 35°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
24 May 2026 25°C – 34°C Cloudy skies continue
25 May 2026 25°C – 34°C Humidity remains high
26 May 2026 24°C – 33°C Heavy rainfall possible
27 May 2026 24°C – 33°C Gusty winds likely
28 May 2026 24°C – 32°C Thunderstorm activity continues
29 May 2026 24°C – 32°C Frequent rain spells possible
30 May 2026 24°C – 33°C Cloud cover remains active
31 May 2026 24°C – 32°C Moderate to heavy rainfall likely
1 June 2026 24°C – 32°C Humidity remains high
2 June 2026 24°C – 31°C Rainfall activity continues
3 June 2026 24°C – 31°C Thunderstorm chances remain active
4 June 2026 24°C – 32°C Gusty winds and showers likely
5 June 2026 24°C – 31°C Cloudy skies continue
6 June 2026 24°C – 31°C Strong pre-monsoon activity likely

According to meteorologists, Bangladesh can expect to experience more humid, stormy weather with thunder, clouds, strong winds, and rainfall during the next few days because of the further strengthening of pre-monsoon weather systems in the Bay of Bengal area. Weather forecasters suggest that a consistent flow of moist air from the Bay of Bengal is causing higher humidity levels and the development of clouds in several areas, such as Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi. In addition, due to pre-monsoon weather systems, Bangladeshi weather can expect more thunder, lightning, and heavy rainfall. It is also important to note that the presence of strong heating in the daytime and the instability of atmospheric circulation causes clouds and lightning to appear very quickly in the afternoon and evening. In coastal and lowland areas, there may be stronger gusts of wind and rain, as well as temporary flooding because of the pre-monsoon period. Increasing humidity is causing discomfort due to warm and humid weather. Finally, weather experts have warned about caution in case of lightning and avoidance of travel during heavy rains in Bangladesh.

Also read: Singapore Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi & Woodlands Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

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Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity
Tags: bangladesh thunderstormsbangladesh weather forecastbangladesh weather updatechattogram rainfalldhaka rain alertsylhet weather today

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Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity

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Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity
Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity
Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity
Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity

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