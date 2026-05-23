Pune Metro Viral Video: Passengers Shocked As Water Leaks Inside Coach During Heavy Rain | WATCH

A viral video has stirred fresh online debate on the quality of public infrastructure and accountability of authorities after water started dripping inside a crowded metro coach during the monsoon.

The incident has started a new debate online as well as political spat, with many people drawing a comparison between the current public outcry versus the atmosphere from 2011-2014, where corruption accusations and failures of public infrastructure sparked pan-India-wide massive public outrage and criticism against governments.

Viral Video Shows Water Inside Metro Coach

The video (shown below) allegedly shows water dripping from the roof of a packed metro coach in Pune Metro’s Purple Line during the evening rush hour, with metro passengers looking up to the ceiling while trying to avoid the dripping water inside the metro coach.

There’s a video from the Pune Metro where rainwater is leaking from the roof.

Before this, had you ever seen water dripping inside a metro like this? Today, we probably have one of the most corrupt governments sitting in power, yet people stay silent. Back in 2011–2014, if… pic.twitter.com/D1uDS9al6P — Virat Sharma (@Virat_indian875) May 23, 2026

The incident took place amid weather with heavy rainfall in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad causing waterlogging and traffic jam across the city & suburban area, with the video going viral online as many commuters expressed concern over the condition of relatively new metro infrastructure.

Abhi Bhatkar Explains Cause Of Leakage in Pune Metro

Following the viral video online, Pune Metro officials clarified that the alleged pollution was not water entering the metro due to rain from the roof. According to the metro authorities, the incident was caused by a blockage in the HVAC drainage system, due to dust accumulation inside the HVAC unit.

Officials said the incident had taken place on May 21 at Ramwadi Metro station on Line-2. It was described as a technical failure rather than a seismic fault.

Not The First Incident In India

Though the Pune Metro water leak incident has sprung goosebumps on metro users online, similar incidents have taken place in other metro systems across the state over the years.

There were videos of water pooling inside Mumbai Metro during heavy monsoon rains in the viral videos of 2014.

Even recently, floods and water seepage inside Mumbai Metro Line 3’s underground station at Acharya Atre Chowk had disrupted services temporarily after the heavy rainfall in 2025.

Earlier, there were reports of seepage and roof leakages in Pune Metro. In 2023 and 2024, there were reported reports of dual leaks at Civil Court Metro Station and in Vanaz Metro Station during heavy monsoon rains.

Social Media Reaction

The internet reaction to the viral video has been split. Some users slammed the construction quality and alleged it was a waste of tax money, while others chastised the metro authorities for bashing an incident that was a technical issue, not corruption.

Some social media users spoke on the fact that infrastructure in India is highly celebrated during inaugurations and the ‘maintenance and quality check’ of such projects receives oblivious public attention. Some users accused political supporters of turning a blind eye to civic issues because of party loyalty.

The debate also saw a resurgence of previous arguments over refreshing India’s political culture, with some users saying that incumbent governments get a free pass compared to the anti-graft protests and political resistance seen between 2011 and 2014.

Bigger Questions About Accountability and Infrastructure Responsiveness

The Pune Metro fodder is yet another reminder of inevitable challenges that India’s urban infrastructure faces during the monsoon season. Commuters and experts have observed time and time again that new systems should be resilient to heavy rains with no operational hiccups.

Even though it was a drainage failure incident and not a rain seepage, the image of water dripping inside of the metro coach would make people wondering the maintenance, inspection system and public confidence in the expanding urban infrastructure projects.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on viral social media videos, public reactions, and media reports available at the time of writing. ChatGPT does not independently verify the authenticity of viral clips or political opinions shared online. Readers are advised to refer to official statements from Pune Metro authorities and verified sources for complete information.