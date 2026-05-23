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Home > India News > UFO Files Explained: What Are Declassified UFO Documents Released By Pentagon?

UFO Files Explained: What Are Declassified UFO Documents Released By Pentagon?

UFO files are secret and declassified government records containing reports, videos, and investigations of unexplained flying objects and mysterious aerial phenomena. UFO Files, UAP Reports, Alien Mystery, Pentagon Documents, Project Blue Book, Declassified Files, Flying Objects

UFO Files Explained: What Are Declassified UFO Documents Released By Pentagon?

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 15:02 IST

UFO files are kind a collections of documents, videos, photographs, radar reports , pilot testimonies and government investigation records that are tied to UFO sightings. These days a lot of governments use the phrase UAP ( Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) instead of UFO, and UFO is basically Unidentified Flying Object. So in these files you usually find accounts about odd things seen in the sky, that at the beginning couldn’t be explained right away .

Interest in these UFO files went up a lot after World War II , when pilots, military officers and regular civilians started reporting strange aerial objects. One of the first really famous sightings was in 1947, when pilot Kenneth Arnold said he had seen fast moving objects near Mount Rainier in the United States. That whole incident got widely spread around , and it also helped introduce the term “flying saucer” , even if some people later argued about the details.

Project Blue Book And Government Investigations

One of the most famous UFO investigations was, basically launched by the U.S. Air Force in 1952, and yeah it kinda aimed at looking into more than 12,000 UFO sightings between 1952 and 1969. According to official records, most cases ended up being connected to weather balloons, aircraft, stars, or military trials, but hundreds of reports stayed officially “unidentified” , so it kind of lingered around in plain sight.

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Now the Project Blue Book files are kept in the U.S. National Archives, and they’re still among the biggest public collections of UFO related material in history. The whole program also fed huge public curiosity, because quite a few people felt governments were hiding details about nonhuman life forms, not just “regular” explanations , if you know what I mean.

Recent UFO File Releases In 2026

In 2026 , the U.S. government released another pretty big bundle of declassified UFO and UAP papers. these documents looked like they had military videos, astronaut notes, radar readings , and even witness accounts stretching across a bunch of decades. Some of the reports mention glowing orbs, cigar like shapes, and those unexplained lights that were spotted by fighter pilots, as well as by astronauts.

The official line was that a lot of the incidents still don’t have confirmed explanations , but at the same time officials said there’s no solid, proven evidence pointing to alien technology. The latest releases apparently also had paperwork connected to NASA missions and military encounters from the Middle East and North America.

Why UFO Files Still Fascinate People

In 2026, the U.S. government released another pretty huge pile of declassified UFO and UAP paperwork. They seemed to have military footage, astronaut notes, radar readings, and even little bits of witness accounts going back, decades. A few of the reports talked about glowing spheres, cigar like objects, and those puzzling lights that showed up with fighter pilots as well as astronauts, over time.

The overall claim was that plenty of incidents still don’t have solid explanations, but officials also said there is no proven proof of alien technology. The newer releases also had forms connected to NASA missions, plus military encounters from the Middle East and across North America.

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UFO Files Explained: What Are Declassified UFO Documents Released By Pentagon?
Tags: Alien MysteryDeclassified FilesFlying ObjectsPentagon DocumentsProject Blue BookUAP Reportsufo files

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UFO Files Explained: What Are Declassified UFO Documents Released By Pentagon?

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UFO Files Explained: What Are Declassified UFO Documents Released By Pentagon?
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