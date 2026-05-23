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Home > Entertainment News > Elon Musk Calls The Boys Finale Pathetic, Gay. Eric Kripke Reacts

Elon Musk Calls The Boys Finale Pathetic, Gay. Eric Kripke Reacts

Elon Musk The Boys Review: Tesla CEO on X has criticised the ending of Homelander’s character arc. The billionaire entrepreneur called the finale “pathetic” after clips of Homelander kneeling in the Oval Office went viral online. Showrunner Eric Kripke later responded publicly.

Elon Musk slams The Boys finale as “pathetic” after Homelander’s humiliating ending sparks online debate. Photos: X.
Elon Musk slams The Boys finale as “pathetic” after Homelander’s humiliating ending sparks online debate. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 14:04 IST

The finale of The Boys received a rare review from the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO criticised the ending after the show’s central antagonist, Homelander, was stripped of his powers and humiliated in the Oval Office. The satirical superhero drama concluded with its final episode, Blood and Bone, bringing an end to the long-running series. In the closing episode, Homelander is shown kneeling in the Oval Office and pleading for mercy, willing to do anything to save himself after losing power. The sequence quickly became a topic of discussion online, especially among conservative commentators who viewed the character as a parallel to US President Donald Trump.

One commentator criticised the ending on X, writing, “The show writers turned Homelander into a Trump analogue, and this is how they choose to end The Boys.”

Musk then entered the conversation, replying to the post and describing the creative decision as “pathetic”. When another X user questioned why he seemed upset by the finale, Musk replied that he was “not upset, just remarking that the ending sounds fake and gay.”

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Eric Kripke Responds To Musk’s Criticism

The remark soon caught the attention of Eric Kripke, who responded publicly on his own X account. Sharing Musk’s comment, Kripke wrote, “OMG this is his review of what @TheBoysTV did to Homelander, I’ll never get a better review ever.”

Musk later clarified that he had not actually watched the series finale. “I didn’t watch the show tbh,” he posted, while also linking to an earlier message in which he claimed Kripke wrote the ending after receiving backlash over “Homelander being used in based memes”.

The Boys And Its Political Commentary

Since premiering in 2019, The Boys has frequently drawn criticism from some viewers who believe the series leans against right-wing politics. Kripke has previously described the show as “a story about the intersection of celebrity and authoritarianism and how social media and entertainment are used to sell fascism.”

Over multiple seasons, the series has referenced real-world political and cultural debates. During the fourth season, one right-wing character delivered a speech claiming children were being forced to become transgender, while also referencing the QAnon-linked adrenochrome conspiracy theory.

Ahead of that season’s release, Kripke had also responded to complaints that the show had become too “woke,” saying viewers who felt that way should “go watch something else.”

Kripke Explains ‘The Disruptor’ Character

Speaking to Deadline about the introduction of “The Disruptor,” Kripke joked about the speculation surrounding the character.

“What made you think it was Elon Musk?” he told the outlet before revealing that “the idea of the Disruptor had been pitched throughout the season”.

He added that the concept reflected something already happening in the real world.

“[It was] just something that is really existing in the world that was just such a perfect target, and it never really fit before,” Kripke explained.

“But then we needed this one scene to prove where Homelander’s head was at for this final episode, and so David Reed, who co-wrote the episode with Judalina Neira, said, ‘Well, let’s bring in the Disruptor.’”

Also Read: ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date, Time in India, Preview, Where To Watch & What To Expect From The Amazon Prime ‘Finale Episode’

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Elon Musk Calls The Boys Finale Pathetic, Gay. Eric Kripke Reacts
Tags: elon muskentertainment newsEric KripkeThe Boysthe boys finale

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Elon Musk Calls The Boys Finale Pathetic, Gay. Eric Kripke Reacts
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