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Home > World News > Enhanced Games 2026: Inside the ‘Steroid Olympics’ Allowing HGH, Testosterone & Banned Drugs for Athletes

Enhanced Games 2026: Inside the ‘Steroid Olympics’ Allowing HGH, Testosterone & Banned Drugs for Athletes

The Enhanced Games are a controversial new sports event where athletes can legally use steroids, HGH, testosterone, and other banned substances under medical supervision.

Enhanced Games 2026: Inside the ‘Steroid Olympics’ Allowing HGH, Testosterone & Banned Drugs for Athletes

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 13:47 IST

The “Enhanced Games” have kind of turned into one of the most loudly discussed sports topics in the United States after the organizers basically confirmed that athletes will be allowed to use performance improving substances like steroids, testosterone, HGH, and EPO during competition. The event is being dubbed by a lot of online people as the “Steroid Olympics” or something very close, because it openly allows compounds that are normally prohibited in traditional sports.

What Are the Enhanced Games?

The Enhanced Games are a fresh international sporting event, expected to show up in Las Vegas in 2026. And, unlike the Olympics or World Championships, athletes taking part are allowed to use medically supervised performance enhancers. Organizers say the whole thing is built around “science, freedom, and transparency” when it comes to sports performance, kind of a big promise, you know.

The competition was started by an Australian entrepreneur, Aron D’Souza, who thinks a lot of top athletes already do secret off-label stuff, the kind they get banned for. Based on what organizers say, the Enhanced Games are meant to strip away hypocrisy in professional sports by letting monitored and regulated enhancement methods be used openly, not in the shadows.

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Which Drugs Are Athletes Allowed to Use?

Athletes taking part in the event could legally use certain substances, like testosterone, anabolic steroids, human growth hormone (HGH), EPO, stimulants and even recovery enhancing drugs, so long as it’s under medical supervision.  

Organizers are saying that participants will have regular health checkups, blood tests, heart monitoring and medical evaluations too, in order to cut down on the health risks. They also maintain that any improvement done with supervision is safer than the kind of concealed doping that already happens in competitive sports, even if everyone pretends it doesn’t.  

The program is expected to feature swimming, sprinting, weightlifting, and strength focused competitions. Reportedly prize money running into the millions of dollars has been put on the table, with added bonuses for breaking world records.

Why Is the Event So Controversial?

The Enhanced Games got some pretty serious criticism from sports authorities and medical experts around the whole world, it sort of feels like no one is really impressed. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been strongly against the whole event , and they’re basically warning everyone that steroids and HGH can cause really bad health problems, like heart disease, liver damage, hormonal disorders, infertility, and even mental health issues.

On top of that critics say it might turn into a magnet for younger athletes , like it could push them to try dangerous substances just to get fame, money, and faster results. A lot of former Olympians and other sports officials seem to feel the same way, that it undermines the integrity and fairness of international competition, even if the goal is “better” performance.

Still, supporters respond that this event is really about a new era of human ability and scientific progress. They argue that athletes should have more choice over their bodies and careers especially since enhancement practices already happen in quieter ways across professional sports.

Why Is It Trending in the US?

The topic has kind of exploded online because it bumps into, or even challenges, decades of anti-doping rules that have been pushed along by groups like the International Olympic Committee and WADA. On social media people are still going back and forth, like is the Enhanced Games really the future of sports science or is it some risky experiment that could permanently nudge athletics in a bad direction.

With massive prize money, well known athletes reportedly jumping in, and all this global drama around performance enhancing drugs, the Enhanced Games are quickly turning into one of the most loudly debated sporting events in recent years.

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Enhanced Games 2026: Inside the ‘Steroid Olympics’ Allowing HGH, Testosterone & Banned Drugs for Athletes
Tags: Enhanced GamesHGHLas Vegas 2026Performance Enhancing DrugsSteroids in SportsTestosteroneWADA

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Enhanced Games 2026: Inside the ‘Steroid Olympics’ Allowing HGH, Testosterone & Banned Drugs for Athletes
Enhanced Games 2026: Inside the ‘Steroid Olympics’ Allowing HGH, Testosterone & Banned Drugs for Athletes
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