LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 68- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

We are into the ending phase of the IPL 2026 league stage, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 68 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 23, 2026. Talking about LSG, they are already out of the Playoffs race and are eager to put on a show against their home crowd. Conversely, PBKS are still breathing for the playoffs, and it is a must-win for them if they want to stay in the knockout race. We can expect a high-scoring and intense cricketing battle in Lucknow tonight, as both sides will give their all in their respective last-stage games of the ongoing IPL edition.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Match Details

Match Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings Match 68 Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 Date Saturday May 23 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is well-known for being ridiculously slow and heavily bowling-friendly. It has consistently proved to be a very profitable surface for the top quality spinners and for very accurate medium pacers who use a lot of subtle pace variations. As the game progresses, the scoring rate only tends to get progressively more difficult; therefore, power-play overs are very important to both sides. In addition, it’s usually around 160 to 170 that’s regarded as a seriously competitive score on the above ground, and shot selection will be key to this!

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Probable Playing XI And Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players: Digvesh Rathi/ Abdul Samad.

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Cooper Connolly, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Players Harpreet Brar/ Mitchell Owen.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team IPL 2026

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis



Rishabh Pant, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis Batters: Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer, Cooper Connolly



Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer, Cooper Connolly All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahbaz Ahmed



Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahbaz Ahmed Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Captain

Mitchell Marsh: The explosive Australian all-rounder has completely transformed the top order for Lucknow Super Giants this season. He has already smashed an incredible 563 runs at a brilliant strike rate of over 163, including a blistering 90-run knock off just 38 balls against Chennai Super Kings recently.

Prabhsimran Singh: The highly talented Punjab Kings opener is currently enjoying his absolute best Indian Premier League campaign ever. He has successfully amassed a massive 441 runs this season while maintaining a phenomenal strike rate of over 167.

Vice Captain

Josh Inglis: The dynamic Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper batter has been an absolute revelation this season. Across just four matches, he has aggressively scored 194 runs at an unbelievable average of 48 and an explosive strike rate nearing 195.

Azmatullah Omarzai: The premier Afghan all-rounder is currently delivering incredible match-winning performances for Punjab Kings. In his recent brilliant outing against the Mumbai Indians, he aggressively smashed 38 runs off just 17 deliveries and also securely picked up two crucial wickets.

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