One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

Rupee Finally Catches A Small Break, But The Dollar Battle Isn’t Fully Over Ye:: After a pretty rough week that kinda shoved the Indian Rupee down to a historic low near 96.96 versus the US Dollar, the currency is now acting like it’s finally taking a slow breath. As of May 23, 2026, the Rupee has sneaked its way back a bit nearer to ₹95.70 per dollar, so markets are getting some relief after a stretch of heavy pressure. One major factor in this little turnaround looks like the RBI stepping in pretty aggressively, plus crude oil prices cooling off slightly from their recent uptick. So yeah, the panic button is less loud for now. Even so, economists are not completely closing the door on the long-term idea that the Rupee could, someday, probe the ₹100 level. For the moment though, India’s currency seems to be settling down, not outright spiralling.
(Image From Google)
Why Is The Rupee Stabilizing Now Againt Dollar?
Soo many days of sliding and market anxiety, the Indian Rupee is finally showing signs of getting its footing back again, and honestly, two major factors are doing most of the heavy lifting here. First, the RBI stepped in pretty aggressively with a massive $5 billion USD/INR buy-sell swap move, basically trying to calm down the currency chaos and bring confidence back into the market. Then comes crude oil, which cooled off a little after its sharp spike, giving India’s import-heavy economy some breathing space. So while the Rupee isn’t exactly sprinting higher right now, it does seem like the panic around the currency has eased, well, at least for the moment.
Is The Rupee Really Heading Towards ₹100 Per Dollar?
Right now, based on a handful of market reports and analyst views, the Rupee still seems like it’s trying to stabilise a bit more than it is rushing straight at the ₹100 mark. A lot of global financial institutions think the currency might keep drifting inside a wide ₹95–₹100 band through the remainder of 2026, though most specialists aren’t really calling for a quick or immediate breakdown from this level.
Still, you know how it goes, markets can flip fast. Analysts warn the Rupee could see fresh pressure if crude oil prices jump once again, if Middle East tensions get even more complicated, or if foreign investors keep shifting money toward the firmer US Dollar. But for now, the latest steps from the RBI, plus somewhat softer oil prices, look like they’ve cooled down the panic a little.
What Could Push Rupee Towards ₹100?
Financial experts warn that a “perfect storm” scenario could still weaken the Rupee further. Possible triggers include:
- Another sharp rise in global crude oil prices
- Escalation in Middle East geopolitical tensions
- Stronger US economic policies supporting the Dollar
- Continued foreign investor outflows from Indian markets
What Triggered The Rupee’s Sudden Fall This Week?
|Reason Behind Rupee Fall
|What Happened This Week
|Impact on Indian Rupee
|High Crude Oil Prices
|Brent crude oil prices surged close to $110 per barrel due to Iran-related geopolitical tensions.
|India’s oil import bill increased sharply, putting heavy pressure on the Rupee.
|Foreign Investor Outflows
|Foreign institutional investors pulled money out of Indian equity and debt markets.
|Investors shifted towards the US Dollar, weakening demand for the Rupee.
|Strong US Dollar
|Rising US Treasury yields strengthened the US Dollar globally.
|Emerging market currencies, including the Rupee, came under additional pressure.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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