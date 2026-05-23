One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings Bhopal death case AI expansion Jio Blast At Mining Site aircraft crash donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 22k gold price Chirayu Rana crude oil Abu Dhabi flight Aishwarya rai bookmyshow NEET re exam date 2026 chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

After hitting a record low, the Indian Rupee is showing signs of recovery near ₹95.70/USD as RBI intervention and easing oil prices calm markets, though long-term pressure towards ₹100 still remains.

Rupee vs Dollar
Rupee vs Dollar

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 12:25 IST

Rupee Finally Catches A Small Break, But The Dollar Battle Isn’t Fully Over Ye:: After a pretty rough week that kinda shoved the Indian Rupee down to a historic low near 96.96 versus the US Dollar, the currency is now acting like it’s finally taking a slow breath. As of May 23, 2026, the Rupee has sneaked its way back a bit nearer to ₹95.70 per dollar, so markets are getting some relief after a stretch of heavy pressure. One major factor in this little turnaround looks like the RBI stepping in pretty aggressively, plus crude oil prices cooling off slightly from their recent uptick. So yeah, the panic button is less loud for now. Even so, economists are not completely closing the door on the long-term idea that the Rupee could, someday, probe the ₹100 level. For the moment though, India’s currency seems to be settling down, not outright spiralling.

One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

(Image From Google)

You Might Be Interested In

USD To INR Exchange Rate This Week

Date 1 US Dollar (USD) to Indian Rupee (INR)
Friday, 22 May 2026 ₹95.700 INR
Thursday, 21 May 2026 ₹96.177 INR
Wednesday, 20 May 2026 ₹96.525 INR
Tuesday, 19 May 2026 ₹96.568 INR
Monday, 18 May 2026 ₹96.271 INR
Sunday, 17 May 2026 ₹95.981 INR
Saturday, 16 May 2026 ₹96.031 INR

Why Is The Rupee Stabilizing Now Againt Dollar?

Soo many days of sliding and market anxiety, the Indian Rupee is finally showing signs of getting its footing back again, and honestly, two major factors are doing most of the heavy lifting here. First, the RBI stepped in pretty aggressively with a massive $5 billion USD/INR buy-sell swap move, basically trying to calm down the currency chaos and bring confidence back into the market. Then comes crude oil, which cooled off a little after its sharp spike, giving India’s import-heavy economy some breathing space. So while the Rupee isn’t exactly sprinting higher right now, it does seem like the panic around the currency has eased, well, at least for the moment.

Is The Rupee Really Heading Towards ₹100 Per Dollar?

Right now, based on a handful of market reports and analyst views, the Rupee still seems like it’s trying to stabilise a bit more than it is rushing straight at the ₹100 mark. A lot of global financial institutions think the currency might keep drifting inside a wide ₹95–₹100 band through the remainder of 2026, though most specialists aren’t really calling for a quick or immediate breakdown from this level.

Still, you know how it goes, markets can flip fast. Analysts warn the Rupee could see fresh pressure if crude oil prices jump once again, if Middle East tensions get even more complicated, or if foreign investors keep shifting money toward the firmer US Dollar. But for now, the latest steps from the RBI, plus somewhat softer oil prices, look like they’ve cooled down the panic a little.

What Could Push Rupee Towards ₹100?

Financial experts warn that a “perfect storm” scenario could still weaken the Rupee further. Possible triggers include:

  • Another sharp rise in global crude oil prices
  • Escalation in Middle East geopolitical tensions
  • Stronger US economic policies supporting the Dollar
  • Continued foreign investor outflows from Indian markets

What Triggered The Rupee’s Sudden Fall This Week?

Reason Behind Rupee Fall What Happened This Week Impact on Indian Rupee
High Crude Oil Prices Brent crude oil prices surged close to $110 per barrel due to Iran-related geopolitical tensions. India’s oil import bill increased sharply, putting heavy pressure on the Rupee.
Foreign Investor Outflows Foreign institutional investors pulled money out of Indian equity and debt markets. Investors shifted towards the US Dollar, weakening demand for the Rupee.
Strong US Dollar Rising US Treasury yields strengthened the US Dollar globally. Emerging market currencies, including the Rupee, came under additional pressure.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on market reports and publicly available data as of May 23, 2026. Currency movements may change due to global market conditions.)

Also Read: Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar: Why India’s Currency Story Still Looks Stronger Than Its Neighbour’s Despite USD Pressure
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?
Tags: Brent crude oil pricescrude oil impact on Rupeecurrency market IndiaDollar vs Rupeeforeign investor outflowsIndia forex marketIndian currency newsIndian economy newsIndian Rupee todayRBI interventionRBI swap auctionRupee falls against DollarRupee market outlookRupee recovery 2026Rupee towards 100rupee volatilityrupee vs dollarUSD INR exchange rateUSD strength IndiaUSD to INR

RELATED News

Did You Know Mukesh Ambani’s Jio IPO And Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO Have An Unexpected Connection

Gold & Silver Rates Today, 23 May 2026: MCX Pauses For The Weekend, Metal Prices Hold Steady; Check Rates In Your City NOW

Fuel Prices on the Move Again: Petrol, Diesel & CNG Rates Rise on 23 May; Check City-Wise list Before You Head to the Pump Today

Petrol-Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Check New Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata After Third Increase This Month Amid Iran-US War

Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy

LATEST NEWS

Twisha Sharma Death Case: From Salon Owner’s Shocking Claim To First Rooftop Photo, New Revelations Surface

One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

Maharashtra Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances With IMD Insight

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Shubman Gill Does Not Travel With Gujarat Titans For Qualifier 1 vs RCB — Is GT Skipper Ruled Out?

Falta Election Result 2026: High-Stakes Bengal Seat Awaits Counting After Massive Repoll Turnout

iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline

Desi Bling Netflix Series Dubai Billionaire’s Wife Tabinda Sanpal Reveals Husband Satish Gifts 3 KG Gold Every Year, ‘I Own 40 Kg, Daughter Eats With Gold Cutlery’

CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

Bank Holiday Today: Why Are SBI, HDFC And Other Banks Closed Today On March 23? Check Full Holiday List

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Lucknow, Noida, Banda & Varanasi Face Heatwave Conditions As IMD Warns Of Rising Temperatures And Rainfall Chances

One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?
One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?
One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?
One Week of Rupee vs Dollar Drama: Is India’s Currency Recovering Or Slowly Marching Towards ₹100?

QUICK LINKS