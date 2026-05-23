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Home > World News > Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Iran has temporarily shut down its western airspace from May 22 to May 25, 2026 amid rising tensions with the United States. Several airlines have rerouted flights while airports in the affected region are operating only during daylight hours. Reports of increased military activity near Tehran and ongoing security warnings have also raised concerns among international travellers flying through the Middle East.

Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk. Representational Image
Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk. Representational Image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 07:31 IST

Iran has now shut down its western airspace as tensions between Iran and the US continue to rise. The sudden restriction has made everyone concerned specially airlines and passengers with several routes, who are now being changed so flights can stay away from the impacted area. At the same time, people are mentioning heightened defense activity and fighter jet movement near Tehran which only makes the whole scene more tense. Travelers who are passing through nearby countries are being told to keep looking for airline updates and flight schedules regularly just to be safe. 

US-Iran War: Iran Airport Open or Closed Today on May 22, 2026? 

Iran’s Civil Authority basically closed the western Tehran airspace for a short period of time from May 22 until May  25, 2026 through a new fresh NOTAM order. Eight airports in the area will now operate only in daylight hours; meanwhile, flight permissions that were already cleared have been suspended. 

A lot of airlines have started rerouting and the flight tracking data shows that commercial aircraft are avoiding he area. There are also reports about strange Air Force behaviour close to Tehran including big fighter jet movements from Mehrabad Airport.

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This change is coming after recent US and Israeli strikes even though there is supposed to be a ceasefire and still European authorities keep warning airlines to avoid the region. Iran hasn’t really given an official reason for this airspace shutdown but experts believe that it could be linked to a military exercise or security precautions.

Meanwhile, across the border in Iraq’s airspace, commercial air traffic remains unusually thin as airlines continue to steer clear of what they see as higher risk zones.

UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Emirates says passengers should to arrive at least three hours before departure and to wait at their boarding gate at least 60 minutes before take off. It also noted, “During peak travel periods, it may take longer than usual to pass through security and immigration and to reach your gate.” 

And to help cut down on delays arriving at Dubai International Airport, Emirates suggested travelers use the Dubai Metro rather than going by road. They also warned about possible traffic jams around the airport areas. 

Passengers booked to travel between February 28 and May 31 have the option to:

  • Rebook on another flight to the same destination, or another destination in the same region, on or before June 15

  • Request a refund for eligible bookings

Air India Dubai Flight Schedule

Air India and Air India Express will together be running scheduled and non- scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 23 May 2026.

Country

Airport

Scheduled Operations

Ad Hoc Operations

Operating Sectors

UAE

Dubai

No

Yes

Air India – Delhi

Air India Express – Mangalore

Abu Dhabi

No

Yes

Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai

Ras Al Khaimah

No

Yes

__

Sharjah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur

Al Ain

No

No

__

Oman

Muscat

Yes

No

Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai

Salalah

No

No

__

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

Yes

No

Air India – Mumbai

Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode

Riyadh

Yes

No

Air India – Delhi

Air India Express – Kozhikode

Dammam

No

No

__

Bahrain

Bahrain

No

No

__

Qatar

Doha

No

No

__

Kuwait

Kuwait

No

No

__

Israel

Tel Aviv

No

No

__


This is made up of non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) , subject to slot availability and other prevailing circumstances at the departure points, at that time. The service is being carried out with the required approvals from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

Also Read: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Arrives in Iran for High-Level Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions 

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Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Tags: Abu Dhabi flightdubai airportDubai flight updateIran airport open or closedIran airspace closureIran flights todayTehran airspace shutdownUAE flight scheduleUS Iran waruse iran war

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Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

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Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Iran Closes Airspace Till THIS Date Amid Rising War Risk; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

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