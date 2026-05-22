Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement? Childhood Coach’s Revelation Sparks Blockbuster Return

Over a year after Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world by retiring from Test cricket, fresh chatter surrounding a possible return to the longest format has once again sent fans into a frenzy. The latest wave of speculation began after Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma made a brief but cryptic remark on a podcast appearance, suggesting that discussions about a possible comeback might already be underway.

Will Kohli Reveres Test Retirement?

Kohli had retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, bringing the curtain down on a glorious red-ball career that lasted nearly 14 years. Indian cricket fans have since time and again requested the former captain to reverse his decision, believing he has unfinished business in whites. Now, Sharma’s latest comment has revived those hopes.







“Many people have told me to ask Virat to return to Test cricket because he listens to you,” Sharma said during a podcast teaser for Express Cafe. ”But it was his response to a direct question on whether he had personally discussed a comeback with Kohli that truly grabbed attention. “We are talking about it; let’s see what happens,” he said with a smile.

Fans Excited After Coach’s Comment

Sharma’s comments went viral on social media and a lot of fans saw it as a sign that Virat Kohli could still think about coming out of Test retirement in the future. Although Kohli has not made any official comments on the matter, mere speculation was enough to create frenzy among the fans.

However, a significant portion of fans still think that Kohli retired from Test cricket too soon, given the influence he exerted on India as an aggressive captain and world-class batter. His absence has created a big void in the middle-order and that’s the reason there is a lot of interest among Indian cricket fans for a comeback.

A Legendary Red-Ball Legacy

Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies in June 2011 and has emerged as one of the defining players of his generation. He played 123 Test matches and scored 9,230 runs to become the fourth-highest run-getter for India in the format, including 30 spectacular centuries.

As captain from 2014 to 2022, he also presided over the complete transformation of India into a fearsome Test side away from home, setting up an aggressive pace attack that won a series in Australia and was dominant in England. Kohli captained India in 68 Tests and still holds the record of most successful Indian captain in the format with 40 wins. If ‘King Kohli’ will actually put the white flannels back on, remains to be seen but the door is officially unlocked.

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