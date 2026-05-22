Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

Netflix Expands Its Live Content Strategy
Bonus Segments and Behind-the-Scenes Content Planned
Netflix Continues Investing in Live and Podcast Content
(Inputs From ANI)
ALSO READ: Is Kangana Ranaut Married? Viral Mangalsutra and Sindoor Video Sparks Massive Buzz | Here’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours
Harshita is a journalist and digital content writer specializing in breaking news, current affairs, travel, education, and trending stories. She is focused on delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content with a strong emphasis on clarity and audience relevance.