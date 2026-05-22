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Home > Entertainment News > Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

Netflix announces ‘The Breakfast Club’ as its first daily live streaming show starting June 1. Hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious, the show will feature bonus content and behind-the-scenes moments.

Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’ (Photo generated by AI)
Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’ (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 20:35 IST

Netflix has announced that ‘The Breakfast Club’, the popular iHeartMedia morning show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious, will begin streaming live on the platform every weekday from June 1, according to CNN. With this move, ‘The Breakfast Club’ will officially become Netflix’s first daily live program. The decision also marks another major step in the streaming giant’s growing focus on live entertainment and real-time programming.
 

Netflix Expands Its Live Content Strategy

 
According to the media outlet, Netflix had previously signed a deal with iHeartMedia that made the platform the exclusive streaming home for the video version of ‘The Breakfast Club’. Under that arrangement, full episodes were uploaded after the radio show’s live broadcast.
 
The newly announced live version on Netflix will differ slightly from the traditional radio airing. While the show will continue broadcasting on Power 105.1 and remain syndicated through Premiere Networks, Netflix confirmed that its stream will use commercial breaks for additional exclusive content.
 

Bonus Segments and Behind-the-Scenes Content Planned

 
The streaming version will feature bonus segments, behind-the-scenes moments, extended interviews, and original content designed to give viewers a smoother and more uninterrupted experience. Speaking about the expansion, Charlamagne Tha God shared why live programming continues to resonate strongly with audiences.
 
The media landscape will always evolve, but one thing consistently cuts through: live programming, Charlamagne Tha God said in a statement. ‘That’s a big reason ‘The Breakfast Club’ has sustained its reign for so long. We’re building something powerful, a real-time conversation, a real community, on a global scale.’
 
Lauren Smith, Netflix’s vice president of content licensing and programming strategy, also described the launch as a significant milestone for the platform.
 

Netflix Continues Investing in Live and Podcast Content

 
Although ‘The Breakfast Club’ will become Netflix’s first daily live show, it is not the company’s first venture into live programming. The platform has already streamed ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’ live on Sunday nights and has also expanded into NFL games, live comedy specials, and other major live events.
 
Netflix is also increasing its presence in the growing video podcast space, where YouTube currently remains dominant. The company has announced podcast-focused partnerships with Spotify, iHeartMedia, and Barstool Sports, along with projects involving names such as Pete Davidson and Brian Williams.

(Inputs From ANI)

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Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

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Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

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Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’
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Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’
Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

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