Move over iPhone 18, iPhone 19 And iPhone 20 Leaks are here: Quad Curved Display, Under Display Face ID, And Hidden Selfie Camera — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series which is expected to bring major upgrades, but a new report is coming out which discusses the 2027-generation Pro device, iPhone 19 Pro lineup. Currently, the device is currently at the evaluation stage. The iPhone 19 Pro series is expected to consist of iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Pro Max, and iPhone 20 or iPhone XX anniversary edition. Much information regarding the lineup is not available yet as it is in early stage only.



iPhone 19 Design and Display

A popular Chinese leaker on Weibo called Digital Chat Station, who has over three million followers and a solid track record with Apple leaks, has shared new details about the iPhone 19 Pro. According to the leaker, Apple is currently testing a prototype where the display curves on all four sides of the phone. This type of design is called a quad-curved display.

The same leaker previously got the design of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro right before launch, so their claims carry some weight.



What the New Design Could Look Like



The idea behind a quad-curved screen is simple. Instead of a flat display with straight edges and visible bezels, the glass curves inward on every side, including the top and bottom. The result is a phone that looks almost entirely like a screen from the front with very little border around it.

The current prototype reportedly still has a small hole-punch cutout for the front camera. This means Apple has not yet figured out how to fully hide the selfie camera under the display without losing photo quality. The Face ID sensor, however, is said to be completely hidden under the panel already.



The 20th Anniversary iPhone: iPhone 20 or iPhone XX



Here is where things get interesting. The company is also said to be working on a special iPhone 20 or iPhone XX which would mark 20 years since the original iPhone launched. Reports suggest this anniversary model could have a display with no cutouts at all, making it a true full-screen phone with the selfie camera completely hidden.

If that is the plan, the iPhone 19 Pro may get the quad-curved screen but still keep the hole-punch camera, while the iPhone 20 gets the full seamless look. That would give Apple a clear way to separate the two devices.

Samsung is reportedly developing special micro-curved OLED panels with COE display technology for this design. These panels are expected to be thinner and brighter than what is currently used in iPhones.



Still Early Days



It is worth keeping expectations in check here. These phones are at least a year and a half away. Apple tests many designs that never make it to the final product. Getting the selfie camera under the display without any drop in image quality is reportedly one of the hardest parts, and Apple is said to be struggling with it.

If the technology is not ready in time, Apple may stick with the hole-punch cutout for the 19 Pro and save the fully bezel-free look for the anniversary iPhone alone.



Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera: Mechanical Iris, Better Control, More Natural Photos — Check Features And Details

