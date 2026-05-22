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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera: Mechanical Iris, Better Control, More Natural Photos — Check Features And Details

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera: Mechanical Iris, Better Control, More Natural Photos — Check Features And Details

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a major camera upgrade, including a mechanical iris for better light control and more natural photos. The device may also feature a powerful A20 Pro chip and under-display Face ID.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera
iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 10:44 IST

US-based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is getting ready for its next flagship phone, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the device is generating a lot of buzz, and for good reason. Leaked details about the iPhone 18 Pro Max suggests that the company is planning some of its biggest camera changes in years. If the leaks and reports turned out to be true, this handset could look and feel quite different from anything the company has released before. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max Optics: A Real Camera Iris, Not Just Software 

The biggest talking point is the camera. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly getting mechanical iris, meaning the lens will have actual physical blades that open and close to control how much light enters. The aperture is said to range from f/1.6 in low light to f/2.2 in bright conditions. 

This is not how most smartphone cameras work today. Right now, phones rely heavily on software to manage exposure, blur backgrounds, and fix highlights after the shot is taken. Apple reportedly wants the iPhone 18 Pro Max to handle more of this before the light even hits the sensor. 

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The practical difference could be noticeable. Better exposure to harsh lighting, more natural background blur, improved highlight recovery, and fewer errors around tricky edges like hair, glass and transparent objects. Portrait mode has always struggled with these areas, and a physical aperture could help where software has fallen short. 

Apple is also said to be testing variable aperture during video recording, which could mean smoother brightness transitions and better HDR performance while filming. 

Samsung tried something similar to the Galaxy S9, which could switch between two fixed aperture settings. But what Apple is reportedly working on goes further, covering a much wider range with fully variable control rather than just flipping between two positions. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Chipset

On the inside, the phone is expected to run on the Apple A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process by TSMC. RAM will reportedly be integrated directly onto the chip package, which should improve efficiency and help with heat management during heavy tasks. 

The Face ID sensor is said to move under the display, and the Dynamic Island notch could shrink as a result. A new colour called Dark Cherry is also mentioned in leaks. 

The body itself is expected to be around 8.8mm thick and weigh between 240g and 243g. That is slightly heavier than recent models. The added thickness is reportedly there to accommodate the mechanical aperture hardware, larger optical components, improved stabilisation parts, and a bigger thermal cooling setup. More hardware means more space needed, simple as that. 

What This All Means 

Apple has been learning computational photography for years, and it has worked well. But there are limits to what software can do, especially in extreme lighting situations. A mechanical aperture brings real optical physics back into the picture; something dedicated cameras have always had over smartphones. 

Whether Apple ships all of this in the final product remains to be seen. Leaks at this stage are not guaranteed. But if even half of what is being reported turns out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be the most serious camera upgrade the Pro line has seen in a long time. 

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

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iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera: Mechanical Iris, Better Control, More Natural Photos — Check Features And Details
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iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera: Mechanical Iris, Better Control, More Natural Photos — Check Features And Details
iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera: Mechanical Iris, Better Control, More Natural Photos — Check Features And Details
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