Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is gearing up for launch of the Xiaomi 17T series. The company has announced the launch date; the handset will be launched on 28th May 2026. The media reports and leaks have already revealed everything regarding the upcoming handset. The series will consist of two devices, Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. Both the handsets will feature AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, runs on Android 16 and offers an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water.
The wait is almost over. It’s finally happening.
Xiaomi 17T Series launches May 28th.
Mark your calendars for our biggest T Series upgrade yet! pic.twitter.com/dSnv15Pzce
— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 18, 2026
Xiaomi 17T features and specifications
The Pro variant device of the upcoming lineup features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the Pro model features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering two 50MP sensors and a 12MP sensor. However, the media reports and leaks do not describe that whether the Chinese tech giant will offer ultra-wide or telephoto with that secondary sensor or not.
The handset is expected to be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery which keeps the device alive all day on a single charge.
Xiaomi 17T Features and Specifications
The standard variant of the lineup features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate, same as the Pro model. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup of the standard variant is also the same as the Pro variant offering two 50MP sensors and a 12MP sensor on the rear panel. The upcoming smartphone is packed with a 6,500mAh battery.
OS, IP Certification and Front Camera of 17T series
Both the devices come with Android 16 out of the box, offers dual nano-SIM support, and houses a 32MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The company will be introducing the device in three shades: Black, Blue, and Pink.
Expected Price and India Launch
The company has not officially said anything regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi 17T series. However, the media reports suggest that the devices will be launched shortly after the scheduled global launch. The expected price in European market is around EUR 999 which is roughly Rs 1,11,000.
Other details regarding the handset will be revealed during the launch event on 28th May 2026.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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