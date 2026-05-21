LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 17T series on 28 May 2026, featuring AMOLED 120Hz displays, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, triple rear cameras, Android 16, IP68 rating, and massive batteries up to 7,000mAh.

Xiaomi 17T & 17 Pro, credit: X
Xiaomi 17T & 17 Pro, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:06 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is gearing up for launch of the Xiaomi 17T series. The company has announced the launch date; the handset will be launched on 28th May 2026. The media reports and leaks have already revealed everything regarding the upcoming handset. The series will consist of two devices, Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. Both the handsets will feature AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, runs on Android 16 and offers an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water. 



Xiaomi 17T features and specifications 

The Pro variant device of the upcoming lineup features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. 

In terms of optics, the Pro model features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering two 50MP sensors and a 12MP sensor. However, the media reports and leaks do not describe that whether the Chinese tech giant will offer ultra-wide or telephoto with that secondary sensor or not. 

The handset is expected to be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery which keeps the device alive all day on a single charge. 

Xiaomi 17T Features and Specifications 

The standard variant of the lineup features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate, same as the Pro model. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup of the standard variant is also the same as the Pro variant offering two 50MP sensors and a 12MP sensor on the rear panel. The upcoming smartphone is packed with a 6,500mAh battery. 

OS, IP Certification and Front Camera of 17T series 

Both the devices come with Android 16 out of the box, offers dual nano-SIM support, and houses a 32MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The company will be introducing the device in three shades: Black, Blue, and Pink. 

Expected Price and India Launch 

The company has not officially said anything regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi 17T series. However, the media reports suggest that the devices will be launched shortly after the scheduled global launch. The expected price in European market is around EUR 999 which is roughly Rs 1,11,000. 

Other details regarding the handset will be revealed during the launch event on 28th May 2026. 

Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price
Tags: xiaomiXiaomi 17TXiaomi 17T pro

RELATED News

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Feature ‘Liquid Glass’ Design: Real-Time Visual Effects And Glass-Like Sliders — Check Specs And Details

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Should You Buy Current Flagship Or Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

‘Your Role…’: What Meta’s Heartbreaking 4 AM Layoff Email To Employees Said

Apple To Replace ‘Cosmic Orange’ With ‘Dark Cherry’: Check iPhone 18 Pro New Colours, Features, Specifications And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Baku-Tbilisi Train Services Resume: Check Timings, Ticket Prices, Full Schedule And Route Details

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Amritsar Blast Leaves One Woman Dead, Another Critically Injured In Illegal Firecracker Factory

Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed-Check Full List

Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa’s House Sparks Security Fears — Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked

Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Tail Damage During Landing; Here’s What Happened Next

Sara Tendulkar Lashes Out At Pap For Body-Shaming Remark, Posts Screenshot Of Deleted Video On Instagram: WATCH Viral Video

Why Is Ram Charan’s Peddi Using Bhojpuri In Its Hindi Release? Makers’ Big Formula Could Bring Huge Success To Film

IPL 2026 Vs Cockroach Janta Party: Comparing The Massive Instagram Follower Growth of MI, RCB, CSK, And CJP

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price
Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price
Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price
Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

QUICK LINKS