Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Xiaomi 17T features and specifications

The Pro variant device of the upcoming lineup features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Pro model features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering two 50MP sensors and a 12MP sensor. However, the media reports and leaks do not describe that whether the Chinese tech giant will offer ultra-wide or telephoto with that secondary sensor or not.

The handset is expected to be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery which keeps the device alive all day on a single charge.

Xiaomi 17T Features and Specifications

The standard variant of the lineup features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate, same as the Pro model. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup of the standard variant is also the same as the Pro variant offering two 50MP sensors and a 12MP sensor on the rear panel. The upcoming smartphone is packed with a 6,500mAh battery.

OS, IP Certification and Front Camera of 17T series

Both the devices come with Android 16 out of the box, offers dual nano-SIM support, and houses a 32MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The company will be introducing the device in three shades: Black, Blue, and Pink.

Expected Price and India Launch

The company has not officially said anything regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi 17T series. However, the media reports suggest that the devices will be launched shortly after the scheduled global launch. The expected price in European market is around EUR 999 which is roughly Rs 1,11,000.

Other details regarding the handset will be revealed during the launch event on 28th May 2026. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

