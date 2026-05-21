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Home > Education News > Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed-Check Full List

Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed-Check Full List

Summer Vacation 2026 in India: Check the latest state-wise school holiday updates for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and other northern states. Full schedule, expected dates, and key announcements on school closures due to heatwave conditions.

Summer Vacation 2026 India
Summer Vacation 2026 India

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:00 IST

Summer Vacation 2026 India: Schools across India are changing their summer vacation schedule because it is really hot outside, and the heatwave is not going away. The summer vacation is underway. Started earlier in many places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. This is being done to protect the students from the hot weather. Schools in these places, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, want to keep students safe during this time.

Education ministries and media reports are providing regular updates on the longer school closures this year in northern India, depending on each state’s academic calendar and local weather conditions.

Summer Vacation 2026 in India :

State Summer Vacation 2026
Delhi 11 May – 30 June 2026
Uttar Pradesh (UP) 20 May – 15 June 2026
Punjab 25 May – 30 June 2026
Haryana 1 June – 30 June 2026

Delhi School Summer Vacation 2026

Delhi is having one of the earliest and longest summer vacations this year. Schools will be closed from 11 May 2026 to 30 June 2026 and will reopen on 1 July 2026. This gives students a break of around 50 days due to severe heat conditions in the capital. Authorities have also introduced remedial learning plans for some classes after the vacation period to manage academic loss during the long break.

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Uttar Pradesh (UP) Summer Vacation 2026

In Uttar Pradesh, government school holidays follow the state academic calendar. Summer vacation is expected from 20 May 2026 to 15 June 2026. The private schools may adjust their schedule slightly based on district-level decisions and the severity of the heatwave.

Punjab School Summer Vacation 2026

The Punjab schools are expected to have a comparatively longer break due to severe summer conditions. The vacation will probably be from May 25, 2026, to June 30, 2026. Most government schools are expected to have more than a month of holidays.

Haryana Summer Vacation 2026

As in other states in the north, the schools in Haryana are likely to follow the pattern of a longer summer vacation. While most reports say holidays start on or around 1 June 2026 and finish in the last week of June 2026, exact dates may be slightly different by district due to heatwave alerts and administrative updates.

Why Summer Vacations Are Being Extended in 2026

The primary driver behind the adjusted school holidays is the severe heatwave gripping North India. The India Meteorological Department has told people that it is going to be really hot. This is why they have done things.

  • They are closing schools early in places.
  • They are giving kids a summer break.
  • They are changing the time when schools start and end before the summer vacation.
  • The India Meteorological Department is making sure that schools keep students safe when it is part of the day.

The India Meteorological Department wants to protect students from the heat.

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Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed-Check Full List
Tags: Delhi School Holidays 2026heatwave India 2026Punjab Haryana School ClosedSchool Holidays Indiastate-wise school holidaysSummer Vacation 2026UP Summer Vacation 2026

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Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed-Check Full List
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