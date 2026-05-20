IIT Bombay Placement Report 2025: Placement Rate Declines to 70 Percent, but Average Salary Rises to Rs 26.45 Lakh

The placement rate for the academic year 2024-25 has dipped at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, as have the average salary packages. Nearly 70 per cent of students who engaged in the placement process secured job offers from campus recruitment, according to the institution’s second placement report for the 2024-25 academic year. While this rate is lower compared to last year’s 75 per cent, the institute said the compensation trend was indeed strong, despite the uncertainties in the hiring landscape. The average annual package offered to the students in the hiring season rose to Rs 26.45 lakh, while the median salary was Rs 20 lakh, both reflecting more than a 10 per cent upturn in remuneration.

Why has IIT Bombay placement rate dipped

The institute has said the declining placement percentage does not mean a drop in opportunities for students. It revealed that a good number of students opted for other avenues such as entrepreneurship, higher studies, postdoctoral research and the startup ecosystem instead of campus placements. The report added that a large portion of PhD scholars also opted for research over recruitment.

How many students got placed at IIT Bombay

Two thousand four hundred sixty-nine students were registered for campus recruitment in the academic session 2024-25, of which two thousand forty students engaged in the two phases of campus placements. A total of 1402 students received placement offers through campus process

The hiring season was from July 2024 to June 2025, and the participation was from 417 firms across various sectors.

Which sectors hired the most IIT Bombay students

The largest sector was engineering and technology, which brought 429 hires in the placement. Information technology and software doubled with 393 offers, and consulting companies offered 126 to final-year students. Data analytics and the finance industry contributed 114 and 112 two years old, respectively. IIT Bombay said that hiring remained consistent in emerging technology domains and research and development as well as multinational corporations operating in India.

How many international offers were received?

This report also reveals that 65 international offers were accepted by students during this campus placement process, which originated from companies located in Japan, Taiwan, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and from the United States. Multinational firms operating in India gave 840 offers while Indian companies gave 517 placements.

Which IIT Bombay branches performed best

Department-wise, four thousand and five hundred thousand students during this campus placement process originated from companies located in Japan, Taiwan, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

Multinational firms operating in India gave 840 offers, while Indian companies gave 517 placements. BTech students performed the best among undergraduate programmes. Out of 829 BTech students participating, 678 secured placements, which translates to a placement rate of 81.79 per cent.

Dual degree students secured 79.9 and MTech students secured 72.24 per cent placements each. In terms of departments, Computer Science and Engineering took the top spot with 258 placements from out of 277 participating students.

The next best performer was electrical engineering with 244 placements. Mechanical Engineering gave 213 placements. Civil and chemical engineering gave 133 and 98 placements, respectively.

What does IIT Bombay placement insights suggest about hiring trends

The five-year placement analysis made available by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay reveals that there has been little change in campus hiring in the post-pandemic era. IIT-B had the highest placement in years 2022-23 when 1,516 students secured placements. They also disclosed that BTech placement figures continued to improve over the last four years, pointing out the consistent preference for engineering graduates despite the fluctuations in placement percentages over the period. Further pointing to the dynamic nature of students’ career choices that include entrepreneurship, opportunities for research and higher education beyond campus placements.

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