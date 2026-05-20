UAE Eid Al Adha Holidays 2026 Announced: Public Holiday Dates, Long Weekend, School Break And Travel Rush Details

The United Arab Emirates has said that the Eid Al Adha holidays for 2026 will start soon. This means that people who work for the government will get a break at the end of May. The people in charge said that the holiday will start on Monday, May 25 and will end on Friday, May 29. Then people will go back to work on Monday, June 1. They made this announcement after they saw the crescent moon that marks the start of Dhu Al Hijja in the United Arab Emirates. Eid Al Adha is an important Islamic festival. It will start on Wednesday, May 27. Arafat Day will be on Tuesday, May 26. The long holiday will probably make more people travel and shop. Spend time with their families in the United Arab Emirates.

UAE Confirms Eid Al Adha Holiday Dates

The government said that people who work for the government will get five days off from May 25 to May 29. The government offices will open again on Monday, June 1. Some people think that the holiday dates for people who work in the sector will be the same as the government holiday.

Eid Al Adha will start on May 27.

The UAE Fatwa Council said that Dhu Al Hijja started after they saw the crescent moon on Sunday. So Eid Al Adha will start on Wednesday, May 27. Arafat Day will be on Tuesday, May 26. Some other countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman also said that their Eid dates will be the same.

Schools will also be closed during the holiday.

Government offices and schools in the United Arab Emirates will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holidays. Some students will get a vacation because the Eid break is at the same time as their school schedule. The schools are changing their schedules and exam plans.

People are planning to travel and spend time with their families.

Many people are booking flights and hotels for the holiday. Some families will travel to countries and some will stay in the United Arab Emirates. The shopping malls and restaurants are making plans for the Eid celebrations.

What is Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha is an important Islamic festival. It is also called the Festival of Sacrifice. It is about Prophet Ibrahim who was willing to sacrifice his son to God. This festival happens at the time as the Hajj pilgrimage, in Makkah. People mark this festival by praying and giving to charity and spending time with their families. They also have meals together.

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