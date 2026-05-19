Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

On Monday night, Chandigarh Police arrested three people near ISBT Sector 43 in Chandigarh, officials said.

During the operation, there was cross-firing between the police team and the accused. A total of five rounds were fired in the encounter. Out of these, the Operation Cell team fired three rounds, while the accused allegedly fired two rounds.

Police said all three accused were successfully apprehended at the spot. Three pistols were also recovered from their possession.

Despite the exchange of fire, no injuries were reported from either side. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the background and criminal involvement of the accused.



Meanwhile, the Operations Cell of the Chandigarh Police arrested four key accused allegedly involved in the sensational Panjab University shooting and robbery case, while also solving multiple high-profile criminal cases linked to foreign-based gangster networks operating in Punjab and Chandigarh last week.



The arrested accused have been identified as Gaurav alias Gola, Rajat alias Gudda, Ravi Nijjar alias Kali, and Aryan. Police said the accused were close associates and shooters working for foreign-based gangsters Shaganpreet Singh and Doni Bal.



According to Chandigarh Police, the accused were arrested following a special operation conducted under the directions of senior police officials, including the UT Director General of Police and supervised by the Operations Wing.

Teams led by Inspectors Harinder Singh Sekhon and Satvinder Singh carried out the operation after receiving secret information regarding the movement of armed gang operatives in Chandigarh.



Police recovered three sophisticated automatic pistols and 16 live cartridges from the accused during the operation.

Investigators revealed that the accused were involved in the Panjab University firing and subsequent robbery incident registered under FIR Nos. 48 and 49 at Police Station Sector-11, Chandigarh. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had entered Panjab University on the directions of gangster Shaganpreet Singh to target SOPU President Jashan Jawandha. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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