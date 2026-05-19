LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

Chandigarh Police arrested three people near ISBT Sector 43 in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Police arrested three people near ISBT Sector 43 in Chandigarh. Photo: AI Generated
Chandigarh Police arrested three people near ISBT Sector 43 in Chandigarh. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 04:03 IST

On Monday night, Chandigarh Police arrested three people near ISBT Sector 43 in Chandigarh, officials said.

During the operation, there was cross-firing between the police team and the accused. A total of five rounds were fired in the encounter. Out of these, the Operation Cell team fired three rounds, while the accused allegedly fired two rounds.

Police said all three accused were successfully apprehended at the spot. Three pistols were also recovered from their possession.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite the exchange of fire, no injuries were reported from either side. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the background and criminal involvement of the accused.

Meanwhile, the Operations Cell of the Chandigarh Police arrested four key accused allegedly involved in the sensational Panjab University shooting and robbery case, while also solving multiple high-profile criminal cases linked to foreign-based gangster networks operating in Punjab and Chandigarh last week.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gaurav alias Gola, Rajat alias Gudda, Ravi Nijjar alias Kali, and Aryan. Police said the accused were close associates and shooters working for foreign-based gangsters Shaganpreet Singh and Doni Bal.

According to Chandigarh Police, the accused were arrested following a special operation conducted under the directions of senior police officials, including the UT Director General of Police and supervised by the Operations Wing.

Teams led by Inspectors Harinder Singh Sekhon and Satvinder Singh carried out the operation after receiving secret information regarding the movement of armed gang operatives in Chandigarh.

Police recovered three sophisticated automatic pistols and 16 live cartridges from the accused during the operation.
Investigators revealed that the accused were involved in the Panjab University firing and subsequent robbery incident registered under FIR Nos. 48 and 49 at Police Station Sector-11, Chandigarh. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had entered Panjab University on the directions of gangster Shaganpreet Singh to target SOPU President Jashan Jawandha. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: J-K Incident: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kanli Bagh Area Of Baramulla

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT
Tags: arrestedchandigarhChandigarh PoliceISBT Sector 43three people

RELATED News

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand

Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Her Heading To Terrace Before Husband Carries Body

Who Is Rajkumar Singh? CBI Nabs Key Accused In High-Profile Suvendu Adhikari PA’s Murder Case

Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash Turn Cannes Red Carpet into a Statement of Power and Purpose

Indian Professionals Face Fresh Green Card Delays As US Revises EB-1 and EB-2 Visa Cut-Off Dates, Check Latest Update Here

LATEST NEWS

Shelby Campbell Dem Congressional Candidate Faces Backlash Over Viral ‘Twerking’ Campaign Videos

CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk

Who is Tom Kane? Iconic Star Wars And Powerpuff Voice Actor Dies At 64

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs SRH: Updated Standings on May 18 — RCB Stay Top, Sunrisers Hyderabad & GT Qualify For IPL Playoffs

Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO

India Test Squad vs Afghanistan: Rishabh Pant to be Sacked From Vice Captaincy Amid Poor IPL 2026 With LSG? Report

Is US-Iran Deal Dead? Iran’s Peace Proposal Dubbed ‘Insufficient’ As Trump Reviews Strategy To Discuss Way Forward

Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

Bengal Govt Changes Religion-Based Policies, Ends Imam Welfare Support And OBC List

Palghar Horror: 13 Dead As Tempo Full Of Wedding Guests Collides With Speeding Truck On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT
Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT
Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT
Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

QUICK LINKS