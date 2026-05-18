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Home > World News > Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

Mass shooting in Turkey (Images: X)
Mass shooting in Turkey (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 21:09 IST

A gunman launched a deadly attack across multiple locations in Mersin’s Tarsus district, killing four people and injuring eight others before fleeing the scene. Police have launched a massive manhunt, with helicopters deployed to track down the suspect.

(developing story, more to follow)

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Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

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Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

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Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

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Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin
Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin
Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin
Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

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