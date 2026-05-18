Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

A gunman launched a deadly attack across multiple locations in Mersin’s Tarsus district, killing four people and injuring eight others before fleeing the scene. Police have launched a massive manhunt, with helicopters deployed to track down the suspect.
(developing story, more to follow)
Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.