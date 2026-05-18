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Home > World News > Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks

Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks

Pakistan has reportedly deployed 8,000 troops, JF-17 fighter jets, drones and a Chinese air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a secret defence pact, even as Islamabad continues mediating US-Iran talks.

Pakistan sends troops and jets to Saudi Arabia (Image: AI-generated)
Pakistan sends troops and jets to Saudi Arabia (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 18:57 IST

Pakistan has reportedly deployed around 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an advanced air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence agreement signed last year. According to multiple security officials and government sources, the deployment represents a major expansion of military cooperation between the two countries at a time when Islamabad is also acting as a key mediator in the ongoing Iran conflict. The full scale of the deployment was reported publicly for the first time, with sources describing it as a combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia if the kingdom faces further attacks. Pakistan’s military, foreign office and Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not respond to requests for comment regarding the deployment.

JF-17 fighter jets, drones and Chinese air defence systems included in major military deployment

According to the sources, Pakistan sent a full squadron of around 16 aircraft to Saudi Arabia in early April. Most of the fighter jets are JF-17 aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China. Two security officials also said Pakistan deployed two squadrons of drones as part of the arrangement. In addition, all five sources confirmed that the deployment includes a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system along with approximately 8,000 Pakistani troops.

The equipment is reportedly being operated by Pakistani personnel, while Saudi Arabia is financing the deployment. Sources added that Pakistan has also promised to send more troops if required under the terms of the defence pact.

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Officials say deployment goes beyond symbolic support as agreement may allow up to 80,000 troops

The exact details of the confidential defence agreement signed last year have not been made public. However, both countries have previously stated that the pact requires Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to defend each other if either nation comes under attack. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier suggested that the agreement also places Saudi Arabia under Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella.

According to two security officials, the Pakistani troops and air force personnel deployed during the Iran conflict are mainly expected to play advisory and training roles. However, the officials also said the scale of the deployment clearly indicates that it is far larger than a symbolic mission. One government source familiar with the agreement said the pact includes provisions allowing up to 80,000 Pakistani troops to be deployed in Saudi Arabia if needed to help protect the kingdom’s borders alongside Saudi forces.

Pakistan continues balancing military ties with Saudi Arabia while mediating Iran conflict

Two security officials further stated that the agreement also involved the possible deployment of Pakistani warships, although Reuters could not independently confirm whether any had already reached Saudi Arabia. Reuters had earlier reported that Pakistan sent fighter jets to Saudi Arabia after Iranian strikes targeted important energy infrastructure and killed a Saudi national, raising fears that the conflict could widen across the region.

The deployment happened before Pakistan emerged as the main mediator in the Iran war. Islamabad later helped broker a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, which has reportedly remained in place for the last six weeks. Pakistan also hosted the only round of direct US-Iran peace talks so far, though additional rounds planned later were eventually called off.

Reuters further reported that Saudi Arabia carried out several previously unpublicized retaliatory strikes on Iran after attacks inside the kingdom.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Maldives Tragedy: Bodies Of 4 Missing Italian Divers Found Inside 60-Metre-Deep Underwater Cave   

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Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks
Tags: Pakistan IranPakistan SaudiPakistan USsaudi pakistan pactUS-Iran

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Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks

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Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks
Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks
Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks
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