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Home > India News > Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

Indian Railways has unveiled the design of India’s first bullet train for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed corridor. The project promises ultra-fast travel of up to 320 kmph, cutting journey time to just a few hours.

Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 19:16 IST

India is really close to making its high-speed rail dream come true. The Indian Railways just showed everyone what the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will look like. This train is going to be super fast. Will travel between Maharashtra and Gujarat. It will make traveling between these two places faster. The government showed the design of the train at the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi on May 18 2026. This train is going to be really cool. Will look like the trains in Japan. The people in charge of the project say it will change the way people travel in India. The train is being made with the help of Japan. Will go from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The whole project is being done by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is going to be 508 kilometers long. It will stop at 12 stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Here are the major stations on the route:

Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex)

Thane

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Virar

Boisar

Vapi

Bilimora

Surat

Bharuch

Vadodara

Anand/Nadiad

Ahmedabad

Sabarmati

The train will start at the Bandra Kurla Complex station in Mumbai. Will end at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route and Major Stations

This train is going to be really fast. It can go up to 320 kilometers per hour. The people in charge say it will take around two hours and seven minutes to travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. That is much faster than the trains we have now.

There will be a lot of trains running on this route during peak hours. We can expect a train every 20 to 30 minutes.

A lot of work is being done to make this project happen. They are building bridges, tunnels and stations along the route. One of the parts is the 21-kilometer tunnel between Mumbai and Thane. It even goes under the sea.

Here are some updates on the project:

They have finished building 343 kilometers of the viaduct

They have put up than 5.6 lakh noise barriers

Some of the bridges are already ready to use

Bullet Train Project Seen as Major Boost for Indian Economy

They have made progress on the mountain tunnelsThe Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw says the first part of the train route might be ready by 2027. They will start with a part and then add more sections later. This project is going to be a deal, for India. It will help the economy. Create jobs. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project is the start of Indias plan to build a big high-speed rail network.

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Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details
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Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

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Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details
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Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details
Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

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