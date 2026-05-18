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Home > India News > Why Are Pharmacies Across India Going On Strike On May 20? Nationwide Chemists Bandh Explained

Why Are Pharmacies Across India Going On Strike On May 20? Nationwide Chemists Bandh Explained

Chemist associations across India have called for a nationwide pharmacy strike on May 20 against online medicine platforms and e-pharmacies.

Pharmacies shutdown across India (AI IMAGE)
Pharmacies shutdown across India (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 19:45 IST

PHARMACIES SHUTDOWN: On May 20th, chemist associations all over India are demanding a nationwide strike against the increasing trend of online medicine stores and e-pharmacies. The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has called for the bandh and the Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA) Delhi also extended its support for the same. But emergency medicine services will still be available during the strike. The strike is expected to paralyse nearly pharmacies to the extent of 7-8 lakh in the country and also about 12.5 lakh members of the All India Chemists Association will participate in the strike.

Why are chemists protesting?

The chemist organizations say that the interim license granted to online pharmacists to sell medicines during the Covid period has not been withdrawn after the pandemic has ended. Chemist groups said online shops are providing discounted prices and quick home deliveries, which hinder the growth of small medical shops. They also state that medicines are being sold online without any checks.

Small pharmacists also reported that expenses to maintain small pharmacies have increased significantly over the past few years. Rent, electricity cost, salaries and compliance cost have gone up and profits have been low. Many small chemists, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns, reported difficulty surviving, particularly those who sell in local markets.

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The associations expressed concerns over the alleged misuse of relaxations made by e-pharmacy platforms. They also alleged that AI-generated fake prescriptions and unregulated access to antibiotics and habit-forming drugs may result in antimicrobial resistance, posing a risk to public health.

What are the pharmacies demanding? 

They want strict regulations on online sale of medicines, equal business environment for offline chemists and good policies for small pharmacies. 

Moreover, the associations alleged that large corporate organizations were disrupting the pharmaceutical market through deep discounting even though the margin on essential medicines was controlled under NPPA and DPCO norms.

The associations also demanded the withdrawal of emergency notifications issued during the COVID-19 pandemic period such as G.S.R. 220(E), dated March 26, 2020.

Will emergency services be affected during Chemists Bandh? 

As per reports, the association is not interested in causing inconvenience to the people due to their protest. They had already intimated the drug control department that in case anybody faces problems regarding availability of medicines, they will let them know. Pharmacies within and around hospitals are expected to remain open for patients requiring medicines for emergency services.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

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Why Are Pharmacies Across India Going On Strike On May 20? Nationwide Chemists Bandh Explained
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Why Are Pharmacies Across India Going On Strike On May 20? Nationwide Chemists Bandh Explained
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