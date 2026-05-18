Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash Turn Cannes Red Carpet into a Statement of Power and Purpose

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: When Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash stepped onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, they did more than attend a film gala; they transformed a global stage into a showcase of intergenerational ambition, professional achievement, and Indian influence. The saas, bahu pair presented a layered story about age, leadership, and the expanding roles of Indian women on the world stage.

Geetanjali Om Parkash, 59, is a portrait of perseverance and institutional stewardship. As Managing Director of the Dr. Om Parkash Group of Eye Institutes, she has guided an eye‑care legacy that spans six decades, steering clinical growth, outreach, and administrative expansion across India. Off the hospital floor, Geetanjali has become a visible ambassador for empowerment through pageantry and advocacy. Fresh from winning Mrs. International World Classic 2026, she arrived at Cannes in a gown christened “Midnight Fortress” — a strapless, sculpted design in deep black with tiered architectural peplums, subtle diamond accents, and a dramatic draped collar. The ensemble read as couture armor: elegant, composed, and quietly authoritative, underscoring her message that age need not limit public influence. Her earlier 2026 honors, including Mrs. Empowerment and Most Exotic National Costume, reinforced that narrative: maturity can amplify leadership and visibility.

Dr. Sehar Om Parkash offered a complementary, younger voice grounded in medical excellence and international fashion. A gold‑medalist maxillofacial, oculoplasty, and aesthetic surgeon, Sehar is Executive Director within the family’s ophthalmic group, where she leads surgical practice, research and innovation. Parallel to her demanding medical career, she has cultivated a presence on global runways, walking in Paris and Milan and collaborating with haute couture houses. For Cannes, she chose “Pantheon Aurorae,” a silver‑blue gown inspired by dawn over the sea: crystal embellishments, sculpted corsetry, and flowing organza and pearls that moved like waves. The look fused strength and softness, visually echoing her professional precision and creative sensibility.

Together, Geetanjali and Sehar reframed public expectations. Geetanjali proved that a woman in her late fifties can win international pageants, helm major institutions, and carry couture with authority. Sehar demonstrated that elite surgical practice and a foothold in global fashion are complementary, not contradictory. Their joint appearance signaled modern India’s synthesis of professional rigor, philanthropic commitment, and bold aesthetic choices.

Beyond camera flashes, both women remain deeply involved in healthcare and humanitarian work. The Dr. Om Parkash Group organizes free eye camps, prosthetic eye programs, and community outreach across underserved regions; Sehar and Geetanjali both spearhead initiatives supporting survivors of violence and expanding access to reconstructive care. Their Cannes debut was therefore more than a red‑carpet photo opportunity — it was a cultural statement: a declaration that resilience, service, and style can coexist, and that family ties can amplify public impact.

By turning Cannes into a platform for intergenerational achievement, Geetanjali and Sehar Om Parkash offered a nuanced portrait of contemporary Indian womanhood — one where leadership, compassion, and elegance move together on the global stage.

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